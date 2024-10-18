Gird Your Loins: The Row Sample Sale Is Back

The Row, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's bastion of quiet luxury, is bringing its annual sample sale back to New York City.

For fans hoping to snag the brand's ultra-elevated wares and ultra-lowered prices, that means one thing: Grab your warmest coat and a foldable chair, and get ready to wait in line.

Judging from experience, The Row's 2024 sample sale is bound to attract scores of serious shoppers. At last year's discount extravaganza, the line — which stretched around an entire city block before doors even opened — began forming at 1 a.m.

While The Row never publicly announces its sales (that wouldn't be very quiet luxury), several shopping-focused social media accounts have shared details on the event.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The date of The Row's 2024 sample sale? Wednesday October 23 to Saturday, October 26.

The time? From Wednesday to Friday, shoppers can stop by between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Saturday, the hours will shorten to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The location? The fifth floor of Metropolitan Pavilion (the same venue as last year's sale) located at at 123 West 18th street.

All attendees will be required to check their coats and bags. And only credit cards are accepted, so prepare accordingly.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While we we don't have intel on what products will be available, we found a solid selection of womenswear (dresses, tops, skirts, trousers, denim, and knits), menswear (suits, blazers, and shirts), and footwear (including sandals, boots, and slip-ons) at the 2023 sale.

Bags were the first category to go — so if you're hoping to snag a Margaux on the cheap, we recommend lining up, well, now. Happy shopping!