Dive Into Summer With Thom Browne's First Swimwear Campaign

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Thom Browne
Brand: Thom Browne

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online at Thom Browne's website

Editor's Notes: Finally, a Thom Browne swimwear campaign!

The New York-based designer is launching a fresh selection of pool-ready wear, a welcome drop as we gear up for the ungodly hot and humid weather that breezes into town by mid-June.

Entirely unisex, the swim shorts and jackets — all emblazoned with Browne's signature stripes — can be mixed and matched, worn together or separate. In fact, a press release announcing the launch begins with a poem — delivered in Browne's signature elipsis-heavy verse — cluing readers in to the many possibilities of Browne-designed swim:

"genesis ...

the creation of thom ...

hers is his ... his is hers ...

for a dip... a stroke... a dive...

half and half... for any and all...

to swim... or not to swim..."

Thom Browne
In addition to bikini tops (from Browne's archive and not for sale) and the new board shorts, Browne's SS22 swimwear campaign also throws blouson jackets into the mix, sporty toppers that are must-haves for any beach or pool-side jaunt.

On top of these poolside antics, Browne has been staying plenty busy as of late.

In addition to standing his ground against adidas, the designer recently launched an adorable new children's wear campaign, dressed the likes of Lizzo and Oscar Isaac for the 2022 Met Gala, and hosted a star-studded dinner attended by — amongst other famous fans — pop culture darlings Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow of Euphoria fame.

And now, more Thom Browne swim — perhaps the only reason to get excited about incoming muggy weather.

