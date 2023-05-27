Sign up to never miss a drop
Rejoice! Looks Like Twitter's Getting a Download Option for Videos

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

At long last, Twitter may finally get a download option for videos.

On May 25, Twitter designer Andrea Conway teased forthcoming updates for the bird app, including the long-awaited download option for the app's videos.

"Excited to start doing more with media on Twitter," Conway wrote in the tweet. The days of copping video downloaders and tagging bots under reaction vids may soon be behind us.

As you can see in the tweet, other updates will seemingly include caption accessibility and adjustable playback speed. And tweeters can still share and report the visual content if needed.

Might I also suggest fixing a couple glitches like the sound randomly dropping or some videos not playing at all? Just my feedback here.

The thought of finally being able to download videos for Twitter is music to my ears. Still, there's the question of whether the update will be for desktop or mobile app versions (hopefully, both).

Not to mention, it's unknown when (or if) we'll see this Twitter media update hit our phones.

My thoughts? The sooner, the better. My meme folder needs updating.

Twitter has witnessed a lot in these couple of months, from its new billionaire troll CEO to bad Doge jokes to the chaotic farewell of verification checks. Even Balenciaga fleed the scene.

Now, Elon Musk is stepping down as CEO (though he'll unfortunately still be involved with Twitter as an executive chair). With the option to download videos potentially en route, perhaps the app is healing.

