Highsnobiety
Tyler, The Creator's GOLF le FLEUR* Converse Sneakers Aren't Flower Boys Anymore

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
Converse
Brand: Tyler, The Creator x Converse

Model: GOLF le FLEUR* 2.0

Release Date: June 9

Price: $110

Buy: Converse and GOLF le FLEUR*'s webstores

Editor’s Notes: Five years in, and Tyler, The Creator and Converse are still going strong — so strong, they're gearing up to drop a new collaborative sneaker.

Behold, I present to you: the GOLF le FLEUR* 2.0!

Like the collab's previous Chuck 70 Python kicks, the latest offering oozes summery feels, thanks to Tyler's knack for lively colorways.

Then again, the Call Me If You Get Lost artist has never been one to shy away from a rich, energetic color palette, making even his cooler season sneakers feel like a pastime during the dog days.

Familiar yet fresh, the GLF 2.0 materializes as a new silhouette to the Converse family while drawing cues from both Tyler, The Creator and Converse's past releases.

Like the partnership's inaugural 2017 GLF sneakers, the GLF 2.0 incorporates suede on the upper, this time as an overlay to a woven canvas foundation.

Converse
Undoubtedly, the shoe's most impressive feature is the colorblock design. Grooving lines distinguish the sneaker's tasteful suede-canvas mashup and "Oil Green/Bison" and "Curry/Copper Tan" contrasting colorways, intentionally emulating the design codes of the collaboration's Gianno shoes.

Playful outsoles have become customary to Tyler, The Creator's Converse sneaker collabs. And the GLF 2.0 is no different, boasting vibrant hues on the bottom of each sneaker.

It's also worth mentioning that Tyler's Converse GLF 2.0 adopts a slightly chunky look compared to the OG GLF, embracing a similar shape to Converse's Pro Leather to achieve a skate-worthy feel.

Converse
Tyler, The Creator and Converse may have ditched the signature "fleur" design, but they make up for it with a GOLF le FLEUR* boat motif on the GLF 2.0's tongue (did the second half of "Analog 2" pop in your head, too?).

Tyler, The Creator may just have another hit on his hands, and I'm not talking about his Grammy-award-winning catalog. So, be prepared to see loyal Tyler diehards living out their Flower Boy summer in their GLF 2.0s.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
