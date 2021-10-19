Brand: UNO x Nike

Model: Air Force 1 Low

Release Date: TBC

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: Family holidays and card games go hand in hand. There's nothing quite like the thrill of competing against your loved ones, especially when you're coming out as the winner. Add a few drinks in the mix, and the entertainment and drama, rivals anything reality TV has to offer.

While Monopoly will put even the tightest of family loyalties to the test, few games cause as much of a debate as UNO, because somehow, everyone plays with different rules. We've all been there, scrambling to find the official rules online as somebody screams foul because they've ended up with half the deck.

Believe it or not, it's been 50 years since UNO launched. That's five decades of still getting it wrong.

Nike, who are clearly fans of the iconic playing card game, has teamed up with UNO to celebrate half a century, marking the occasion with a limited-edition Air Force 1 Low.

The special release marries the best of both worlds, taking the clean white canvas of the AF1 and pairing it with the unmistakable color scheme seen on UNO's cards. Each leather panels takes on a block color of its own, from blue to red and into black and green, with yellow coloring the Swoosh. Additional details such as the game's logo can be found towards the heel, with a special 50th-anniversary logo appearing on the insoles.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.