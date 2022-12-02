Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Up There & New Balance's Drop a "Backyard Legends" Sequel

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
New Balance
1 / 3

Brand: Up There x New Balance

Model: 2002R "Backyard Legends II"

Release Date: December 10

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Up There

Editor's Notes: New Balance collectors have been incredibly spoilt over the past couple of years. Between its stacked catalog of collaborations that have spanned everyone from The Basement to WTAPS, ALD, and atmos, and Teddy Santis' hyper-frequent offerings via the Made in USA collection, the heritage brand has been on the rise in a big way.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

There have been some clear winners amongst its line-up, with the newly reintroduced 1906R and 99x series being particularly strong, but the 2002R certainly cannot go overlooked.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With creations such as the "Protection Pack" leading the charge, the silhouette has quickly become a fan favorite, rivaling even the biggest and best of the 99x series.

Over in Australia – down under, if you will – Up There took particular interest in the silhouette, snatching it up as the foundation of its New Balance collaboration. Coming together, the pair delivered the beautifully paletted "Backyard Legends," which proved so popular that a sequel is due.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

A stark contrast to the first pair, take two switches its palette up to include a base of white mesh and suede, while strikes of wine red, grey, and lime green create a tasteful result.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyMoleskin CPO Shirt Navy
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGel-1130 Oyster Grey Pure Silver
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Pre-Ripped New Balance Dad Shoes Look Sharp In Chrome Armor
  • These Blacked-Out New Balances Aren't as Basic as You Think
  • The World’s Most Avant Retailer Made Some Stunningly Simple New Balances
  • Are Miu Miu's New Balances Going Snakeskin?
  • These Aren’t Just Black New Balances, They’re Luxurious Leather Classics
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now