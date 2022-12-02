Up There & New Balance's Drop a "Backyard Legends" Sequel

Brand: Up There x New Balance

Model: 2002R "Backyard Legends II"

Release Date: December 10

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Up There

Editor's Notes: New Balance collectors have been incredibly spoilt over the past couple of years. Between its stacked catalog of collaborations that have spanned everyone from The Basement to WTAPS, ALD, and atmos, and Teddy Santis' hyper-frequent offerings via the Made in USA collection, the heritage brand has been on the rise in a big way.

There have been some clear winners amongst its line-up, with the newly reintroduced 1906R and 99x series being particularly strong, but the 2002R certainly cannot go overlooked.

With creations such as the "Protection Pack" leading the charge, the silhouette has quickly become a fan favorite, rivaling even the biggest and best of the 99x series.

Over in Australia – down under, if you will – Up There took particular interest in the silhouette, snatching it up as the foundation of its New Balance collaboration. Coming together, the pair delivered the beautifully paletted "Backyard Legends," which proved so popular that a sequel is due.

A stark contrast to the first pair, take two switches its palette up to include a base of white mesh and suede, while strikes of wine red, grey, and lime green create a tasteful result.

