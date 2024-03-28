Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Veja's New Running Shoe Is a Surprisingly Slick Crossover Sneaker

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

Veja's Condor 3 running sneaker gets running sneakers right. Not that Veja's prior performance shoes were lacking technically, I'm sure, but the Condor 3 is the first Veja runner to cross over from athleticism to lifestyle and back again.

Because that's the thing: Veja is one of the most popular sneaker brands that sneakerheads simply do not talk about, save for fashionable collaborations with the likes of Marni and Rick Owens.

I suspect that's primarily down to the fact that Veja is just really, really good at producing ordinary-looking sneakers.

No shame in that — there's obviously a gargantuan market for versatile daily drivers with an eco-conscious bent — it just doesn't get the sneaker world goin' in the vein of limited edition New Balances and new Jordan colorways.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But akin to the growing rise of HOKA within sneaker-savvy circles, Veja could be poised to ride the burgeoning wave of interest for wearable sport sneakers grounded in functionality.

1 / 13
Veja

In other words, there's a growing contentedness with shoes that're humbly sporty but not as elderly as ye olde dad shoes.

Which brings us back to the Condor 3. Released March 28 via Veja's site and stores, this is the latest of Veja's utilitarian running shoes and I'd posit that they're the first entry in the line that truly works from a style perspective.

2019's Condor 1 felt a bit too dated to cross over in this way — it stylistically resembled the adidas Ultraboost and Nike Roshe Run, shoes that were trendy in 2013 — and 2021's Condor 2 looked like a running shoe made by a brand that doesn't specialize in running shoes, the Condor 3 hits a sweet spot with its tastefully toned-down colorways, recycled poly mesh upper, and just-thick-enough bio-based EVA midsole.

1 / 3
Veja

This is the Veja shoe for the HOKA era. All it needs is a couple killer team-ups to take off and, honestly, Veja has a demonstrated impressive capability for collaborations. Paging KITH...

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Samba OG
$150
Image on Highsnobiety
Carne Bollente x Highsnob
Ich bin ein Berliner Hood
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Gramicci
Nylon Cap
$50
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
We Recommend
  • On's Beastly Running Shoe Is Now Even More of a Monster
    • Sneakers
  • Miu Miu's Latest NB Is a Luxury Running Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Post Archive Faction Is On Running's First Step Towards a Fashionable Future
    • Sneakers
  • Wet Weather Is No Match for These Waterproof Shoes
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Veja's New Running Shoe Is a Surprisingly Slick Crossover Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • The Trader Joes Tote Bag Is No Stanley Cup
    • Style
  • Ghettotech, Bootytech, Sextech, meet the Detroit trio HiTech
    • Culture
  • Kendall Jenner in Business Bottega Is Best-Dressed Material
    • Style
  • 2024, the Year of the Beautiful Celeb Couple
    • Culture
  • A Love Letter to Ferrari's IYKYK Super Car
    • Culture

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024