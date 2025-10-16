Wales Bonner Turns a Crispy adidas Sneaker Into a Flatbread PB&J

Forget the lab, adidas and Wales Bonner are getting back in the kitchen. This time the longtime duo is whipping up a ridiculously delicious jelly-coated Japan sneaker.

As it stands, 2025 has been something of a renaissance year for adidas' tastefully trim Japan sneaker.

From buttery brown stunners to true textural marvels, adidas has taken its Japan sneaker super global. But there is nothing quite like the magic unleashed when Wales Bonner transforms an adidas sneaker into premium footwear. But this time, things are a bit different.

Previous adidas x Wales Bonner collabs have bet it all on metallic uppers and crazy patterns, but this time, Bonner took the Japan down a simpler, more classic route.

And what's more classic than a PB &J? Though I guess this is more jelly than anything else.

The light lavender suede upper is rounded off with a deepened purple-ish brown, which gives the sneaker an uncrustable-esque je ne sais quoi.

And of course, theres the contrast stitching on the heel, which has become an established elegance signifier for the Three Stripes.

If you're a Grace Wales Bonner stan like myself, then you already know there is hardly a shoe in the world she can't upgrade in her transcendentally chic image. And the Wales Bonner x Japan, available soon on the adidas website for $250, is a testament to the collaborative genius of this duo.

Flavorful sneakers are one thing, but to consistently craft sneakers that toe the line of high fashion and sustained hype is something Bonner does with inimitable ease.

