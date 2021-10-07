Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Y-3’s Terrex Sneaker Is a Rugged GORE-TEX Beast

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Style
Y-3
1 / 6

Brand: Y-3 Terrex

Model: Swift R3 GTX

Release Date: October 14

Price: TBC

Buy: adidas online and in-store, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers TBC

What We’re Saying: Two of adidas’ subdivisions have teamed up to merge their very distinct aesthetics. The Yohji Yamamoto-led Y-3 has lent its unmistakable dark and grungy vibe to one of Terrex’s most rugged outdoor sneakers, the Swift R3 GTX.

Featuring both GORE-TEX lining and a Continental rubber outsole, the model is a hybrid sneaker-boot designed with only one thing in mind: outdoor exploration.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The sneaker will be available in two distinct colorways — all black and red and white — and drops alongside a range of apparel that includes a parka and jacket (both also outfitted with GORE-TEX weatherproofing technology).

Look for the in-house collab to drop on October 14.

In the meantime, browse more rugged kicks available at Highsnobiety Shop below

Sold out
adidas x 032cGSG TR Greone
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidas x 032cGSG Mule Greone
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dr. MartensVintage 2976 Black Quilon
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
SalomonS/Lab XA-Alpine 2 Limited Edition Black
$280.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonQuest 4D GTX Advanced Kangaroo Chinchilla
$250.00
Available in:
Sold out

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Bad Bunny’s Ballerina Sneaker Was Already Bold — Now It’s Gold
  • In the Post-GORPcore age, adidas' Waterproof Hiking Sneakers Have Evolved (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Y-3's Admirable Flat Sneaker Just Went Full Ballet Shoe
  • adidas Y-3 FW25 Is All Gas, No Breaks
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • From New Balance to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • The First Sign of VanMoof's New Era: The McLaren of e-Bikes
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now