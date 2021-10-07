Y-3’s Terrex Sneaker Is a Rugged GORE-TEX Beast

Brand: Y-3 Terrex

Model: Swift R3 GTX

Release Date: October 14

Price: TBC

Buy: adidas online and in-store, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers TBC

What We’re Saying: Two of adidas’ subdivisions have teamed up to merge their very distinct aesthetics. The Yohji Yamamoto-led Y-3 has lent its unmistakable dark and grungy vibe to one of Terrex’s most rugged outdoor sneakers, the Swift R3 GTX.

Featuring both GORE-TEX lining and a Continental rubber outsole, the model is a hybrid sneaker-boot designed with only one thing in mind: outdoor exploration.

The sneaker will be available in two distinct colorways — all black and red and white — and drops alongside a range of apparel that includes a parka and jacket (both also outfitted with GORE-TEX weatherproofing technology).

Look for the in-house collab to drop on October 14.

