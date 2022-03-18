Sorry, No Belugas, But an OG Wave Runner Restock Is Coming

YEEZY is re-releasing one of its most popular sneakers, and unfortunately for Kim K.'s cousin, they aren't the Belugas.

According to sneaker leak account Yeezy Influence, the OG YEEZY BOOST 700 Wave Runner, arguably one of the best YEEZYs ever to be released, will be making waves once more in March of this year.

The forthcoming restock will mark the sixth time the colorway reintroduced itself to sneakerheads since initially releasing in 2017. Previous restocks of the famed Wave Runners went down in 2018, 2019, and 2021 (whew).

While the model received other color schemes such as "Fade Azure" and "Wash Orange," fans cannot get enough of the Wave Runner, the inauguration to the YEEZY BOOST 700 model that we know and love today.

However, the BOOST 700 club wasn't always flooded with an abundance of Wave Runner fans.

At first, the sneaker received lots of hateration from sneaker enthusiasts who disdained Kanye West's chunky "dad" shoe silhouette.

However, pre-orders happened, opinions quickly changed, and soon come, everyone was either wearing the Wave Runners or chunky knock-offs from Zara.

If you miss the $240 price tag as I do, I'm sorry to break it to you: that won't be the case at checkout in 2022. The new models will still retail for $300.

With six restocks to date, I guess Kanye meant it when he said, "Everybody who wants to get YEEZYs will get YEEZYs!"

