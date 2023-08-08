Someone Let Bianca Censori Know That Wearing Clothes Is Okay

It’s becoming clear that Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, has an aversion to clothing.

In the past few months the former YEEZY architect has made next-to-nothing ensembles her signature look, the most recent of which came in Rome, Italy, when she was seen wearing a barely-there opaque bodysuit and white stilettos.

The look was similar to the see-through bra and skirt she was seen wearing alongside Kanye last week, which came equipped with a set of bare feet too, of course.

The pair were seen on August 7 in the Italian capital as they headed to a Travis Scott concert, where midway through Kanye took the stage (barefoot) as the evening’s surprise guest.

Now, we don’t wanna come across like judgemental opinion-giving parents right now (although we will if we have to), but perhaps someone should let Censori know that wearing clothes — especially clothes that cover your body and provide, we dunno, warmth (!!) and privacy (!!) — is actually okay.

But hey, each to their own. If Censori's personal style is really as translucent as it appears, then who are we to judge?!

Of course dressing down isn’t anything new for Censori. Although her and Kanye’s recent aversion to footwear has often made it hard to focus on the rest of the outfits that they are (or aren’t) wearing on any particular day. But, after stepping back and soaking it all in, we do still have some questions.

Like, is it not dead hard for Censori to go to the toilet? What happens if she spills spaghetti on an outfit made entirely of just one fabric? Is she not, like, always really cold?

Honestly, it’s mad to think that after weeks of sporting sock shoes and MMA-style shin guards the pair have even ditched that to go skin to earth. But then again, this is the world’s most attention-seeking couple we're talking about, so are we really that surprised? Thought not.