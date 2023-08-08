Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Someone Let Bianca Censori Know That Wearing Clothes Is Okay

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

It’s becoming clear that Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, has an aversion to clothing.

In the past few months the former YEEZY architect has made next-to-nothing ensembles her signature look, the most recent of which came in Rome, Italy, when she was seen wearing a barely-there opaque bodysuit and white stilettos.

The look was similar to the see-through bra and skirt she was seen wearing alongside Kanye last week, which came equipped with a set of bare feet too, of course.

The pair were seen on August 7 in the Italian capital as they headed to a Travis Scott concert, where midway through Kanye took the stage (barefoot) as the evening’s surprise guest.

Now, we don’t wanna come across like judgemental opinion-giving parents right now (although we will if we have to), but perhaps someone should let Censori know that wearing clothes — especially clothes that cover your body and provide, we dunno, warmth (!!) and privacy (!!) — is actually okay.

But hey, each to their own. If Censori's personal style is really as translucent as it appears, then who are we to judge?!

Of course dressing down isn’t anything new for Censori. Although her and Kanye’s recent aversion to footwear has often made it hard to focus on the rest of the outfits that they are (or aren’t) wearing on any particular day. But, after stepping back and soaking it all in, we do still have some questions.

Like, is it not dead hard for Censori to go to the toilet? What happens if she spills spaghetti on an outfit made entirely of just one fabric? Is she not, like, always really cold?

Honestly, it’s mad to think that after weeks of sporting sock shoes and MMA-style shin guards the pair have even ditched that to go skin to earth. But then again, this is the world’s most attention-seeking couple we're talking about, so are we really that surprised? Thought not.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • new balance 550

    15 of the Best New Balance 550 Colorways So Far

    Sneakers
  • luxury shorts

    10 Summer Shorts to Get Prepped for Warmer Times

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    LANVIN's Summer Starts With SUICOKE

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Class Is In Session: Our Guide To Back To School Outfits

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Thanks to Supreme, Nike's AF1 Has Peaked

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    A Brief Lesson in Grade-A Back to School Shoes

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023