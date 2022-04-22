Welcome to Zendaya's Pantsuit Masterclass

When it comes to Miss Zendaya Coleman, you can always count on one thing: a classic pantsuit slay.

During a Euphoria event on April 20, the HBO hit drama series's cast fashionably reunited once again following a stylish linkup at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

Does the cast ever not come with its A-game in regards to fashion and style? Of course not, they have a reputation to uphold now, with the fashion industry's fixation on the show's characters and the world's IG baddies hunting for Maddy Perez's looks.

Anywho, back to the event. Like the rest of the cast, Zendaya showed up and showed out with her look for the event, donning a head-to-toe grey suit by Fear of God's Eternal Collection.

The Jerry Lorenzo-designed look is a "wow" moment itself, but the slicked back hairstyle, subtle Bulgari flexes, and matching grey Louboutin pumps are the chef's kiss touches to her neutral pantsuit look.

After admiring Zendaya's latest style moment for an embarrassingly long time, I went down a rabbit hole of the actress' pantsuit legacy, aka the glorious archive of her suited style moments — thanks to her stylist and image architect Law Roach.

From bubble gum pink deliveries from her pals at Valentino to silky-stripped Balmain, Zendaya has never backed down from a tailored look. And like most of her red carpet looks, she doesn't miss in them either.

Due to her latest blazer-trouser combo, I think it's time we all sat in on Zendaya's power suit masterclass and take notes from the best suits of her stylish past.

The Pink Suit No One Would Shut Up About

When Zendaya stepped out in this pink Dundas suit, it seemed like this was all everyone was talking about until her next captivating style moment came along.

She looked like she meant wholesome non-girlboss business.

The Strappy Balmain That Probably Caught Her Spider-Man

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel with the Spider-Man: Far From Home castmates, she donned a Balmain Fall/Winter 2021 look, including a silk blazer and wide-legged pants with extended straps.

If her unhinged laughing at all of Tom Holland's jokes didn't reel him in more, I'm sure this look did the job.

The Time She Wore Berluti Better Than a Man

Sorry, Michael B. Jordan, but this Berluti suit now belongs to Zendaya. I don't make the rules.

The Grey Before Fear of God

Before the Fear of God grey suit, there was the KAYAT grey power look during the 2015 ACLU SoCal Bill of Rights dinner.

Valentino's Pink Personified

Zendaya's pink suit from the Valentino Pink PP FW22 runway show is another pink moment that deserves some recognition.

After all, it earned her the "it girl" status on Highsnobiety's Euphoria fashion week ranking.

No Thoughts, Just Zendaya Bodying a Sportsmax Suit

We can't confirm whether Zendaya partied or served as the Oscars 2022 afterparty's head organizer in her Sportsmax suit.

From all appearances, though, looks like both.

The Pinstripe Suit and Sneaker Combo We Deserved

There's a pursuit for the power suit, and Zendaya — outfitted in a Seen Users flower-embellished pinstripe suit and white adidas sneakers — is winning the race.

The Time Zendaya Made Power Dressing...More Powerful?

If it's possible to make power dressing more powerful, it's safe to say Zendaya did it with grace, wearing a sexy Daya by Zendaya lace-velvet suit outfit.

The Tommy Hilfiger Suit That Got Trump'd

Our deepest condolences go out to the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger suit, which was reportedly never seen again after being worn by Ivanka Trump in January 2020.