adidas Originals Is Looking Back For the Future

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
adidas Originals has revealed its latest campaign for Spring/Summer 2024, one that continues to explore the brand’s cultural legacy and, in particular, those that have worn the Gazelle, Samba, and Spezial sneakers throughout the years.

Starring rising musician Levin Liam, Germany and Bayern Munich footballer Serge Gnabry, and actress Jella Hasse, the campaign hones in on the three silhouettes and how they’ve been repurposed throughout the years.

All three sneakers were initially created to serve a purpose in a particular sport or activity. But now, in 2024, each silhouette has found a space in the everyday wardrobe and continues to make an impact across different places, cultures, and movements.

The beauty of each sneaker is their adaptability, which is also one of the main reasons as to why the Samba has been the It shoe of the last few years.

For Liam, the 24-year-old German musician starring in the campaign, a sneaker, no matter the silhouette, make or model, is more than just a shoe, but a chance of self-expression.

“Style is about wearing and doing what you stand for and what you like with confidence and conviction,” he told Highsnobiety. “Style is less about what you wear, but more about how you wear it. It's an attitude.”

It isn’t only the adidas Samba that’s had its moment in recent times. The Gazelle, first released in 1966, has also seen its popularity rise not least following a duo of collaborations alongside Gucci.

Point is, the Gazelle, Samba, and Spezial are three iconic and immoveable silhouettes from the adidas archive. And the fact that they’re still making moves today is testament to that.

