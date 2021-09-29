Get the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 MX Rock Early Here

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Most of our release news surrounding Kanye’s adidas collaboration begins with a sentence or two about how there’s a new adidas YEEZY release every week. While that is still true, by now we’re just impressed by the consistency and unrelenting pace of the drops. Next up for the partnership is the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 MX Rock which you can secure early at StockX.

Arguably just as amazing as the number of YEEZY releases rolling out is that the hype around them isn’t dwindling. You’ll still be hard-pushed to bag your pair of adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 MX Rock, partly because Kanye is hot property, but also because this is one of the most attractive YEEZY Boost 350s in a long time.

Featuring the classic Primeknit upper and regular build, there are no UV-reactive strips or special features to set this pair apart, just a good, old-fashioned, fire colorway. The Primeknit weave is detailed with an MX Rock pattern to give it a distinctive, marbled finish. Brown blends with grey and black for a neutral, fall-ready take on the silhouette finished by brown trims, laces, and sole unit.

How much does the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 MX Rock cost?

The adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 MX Rock retails for a price of $220, but knowing what we know about YEEZY drops, we’ve no doubt that this model will sell out at retail. Selling within a 12-month trade range between $365 and $550, the average sale price of the model currently sits at $430 according to StockX market data.

Shop the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 MX Rock from StockX below.

