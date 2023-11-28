So Far, It's Been a Strong Year For New Balance (Again)

Over the past few years, it's been some journey for New Balance.

From being an often looked down upon brand (who remembers the scene in Crazy, Stupid, Love where Cal Weaver's NBs are the centerpiece of his "uncool" outfit) to becoming one of the names dominating the sneaker scene — it's been a drastic transformation done at unprecedented speed.

Last year, the numbers spoke for themselves: the brand reported a 200% growth in media impressions, a 21% growth in revenue (hitting a record-high $5.3 billion), and 115% sales growth on the resale platform GOAT.

Now, in 2023, it's lined up to once again have the biggest year in its history (something that StockX trade data backs up) and it's no big secret as to why: New Balance is releasing great sneakers. It's as simple as that.

And in case you don't believe me, down below we've sifted through its huge catalog of top-tier sneakers from this year — going from niche laceless shoes courtesy of its Japanese subdivision to blockbuster collaborations with the likes of Aminé, Aimé Leon Dore, and Stone Island — proving that the label has released some of the best sneakers of 2023.

Reflecting on another year of domination for the Boston-based brand, keep scrolling to see 15 of our favorite sneakers it released in 2023.

New Balance x Carhartt WIP 990v6

New Balance/Carhartt WIP

Having first linked up for a collaboration last year, it was good to see Carhartt WIP and New Balance back together for 2023 and the pair did not disappoint with its collaborative 990v6.

Taking inspiration from Carhartt WIP's workwear roots, the shoe's upper comes with suede paneling in the brand's classic "Hamilton brown" color. The rest of the shoe, meanwhile, includes grey mesh, pops of military green, and NB's signature FuelCell midsole.

New Balance x Aminé 610T The Mooz

StockX

Aminé has gone from being a New Balance ambassador to one of its most exciting collaborators.

This year saw him kick things off strongly with the banana-themed 610 shown above and then follow it up with three very limited slip-on sneakers — trying to pick between them for this list was not easy.

This 610 model, otherwise known as "The Mooze," was teased on the musician's Instagram page for months before being released. But once we finally did get a closer look at the model, the chunky yellow mesh, brown overlays, and various banana-themed detailing confirmed that all the hype and anticipation was very much worthwhile.

New Balance x Kith Made in USA 990v6

Kith

Kith is no stranger to hyped New Balance collabs. In fact, it's been creating some of the most sought-after NBs for a number of years and 2023 saw it continue that tradition.

Part of the Kith x New Balance 990v6 ‘Madison Square Garden’ collection, this shoe is made to honor the New York Knicks — the basketball team of which Kith founder Ronnie Fieg is the creative director.

Getting its name from the arena that the New York Knicks call home, the shoe comes with the team's colors (which are orange and blue, for those who aren't basketball fans) added to the otherwise plain-colored model.

New Balance U 9060 SG Magnet

New Balance

While collaborations often make the most noise (hence why there are so many on this list) it's important not to overlook the amount of general-release bangers that New Balance drop.

This washed and faded 9060 is an example of that, giving the beefy sneaker a pre-worn look that suits it perfectly. Some things just look better a bit worn-in and it turns out that the 9060 is one of those things.

New Balance x GANNI 1906R

Ganni

The 1906r has grown to become one of New Balance's most prominent models, a trend that's been observable since the tail end of 2022. It's been the subject of many headline-worthy collaborations (some of which are featured below) but this GANNI pair has been in the news more than most — partly because of its yellow accents but mainly thanks to Taylor Swift.

The second half of 2023 has seen Taylor Swift profess her love for New Balances and one pair she has worn is these collaborative 1906s.

A co-sign from such a household name can quickly put a pair of sneakers into the spotlight but GANNI's 1906Rs had already sold out before Swifties got involved. The mix of mesh on the upper, yellow detailing, and the pull of it being a GANNI collab meant that these sneakers flew from shop shelves almost immediately.

New Balance x Miu Miu 574

miu miu

New Balance and Miu Miu's recent collaborations have been an exploration of texture, ranging from shredded-up denim to ragged suede. And for this pair, soft velvet corduroy was the focus.

Arriving in a cinnamon brown colorway (a color of corduroy that you've likely seen worn by a Geography teacher in the past) these shoes turn a New Balance model first released as a running shoe in the '80s into a luxurious, Italian-made footwear model.

New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore 860v2

Aimé Leon Dore

A New Balance round-up wouldn't be complete without an Aimé Leon Dore collaboration. The brand's continued releases with New Balance continue to sell out almost immediately but the models that really garner traction have changed a bit.

While previous years have seen various iterations of the New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore 550 top the charts of the most hyped sneakers, 2023 has seen some niche models come to the fore —such as the 860v2.

Arriving with a chunky mesh upper as the base, the shoe comes with dark green overlays that elevate the vintage running model.

New Balance M2002RDO

New Balance

In 2023, the New Balance 2002R Protection Pack returned. Officially called the 'refined future' collection when it was first released, the torn-up paneling proved to be a hit over the past couple of years.

Its newest iteration sees the pre-distressed sneaker borrow some technical features from New Balance's outdoor range, arriving with durable ripstop nylon and toggle laces.

The hype around sneakers getting the protection pack treatment might have dwindled recently but there's no denying that the 2002R looks its best with raggedy panelling.

New Balance x Rich Paul 550

stockx

Rich Paul, the agent to many of America's biggest sports stars and rumored husband of Adele, was the first-ever sports agent to have a sneaker collaboration when he released his first 550 back in 2021.

Working together with New Balance on a retro basketball shoe makes a lot of sense, given that Paul is one of the biggest sports executives in the NBA, so two years later they joined forces again on this purple-colored banger.

The shoe deploys a soft suede upper with custom co-branded embroidery at the heel. The star of the show, however, is its light mauve color and violet accents.

New Balance x Stone Island 991v2

Highsnobiety

New Balance and Stone Island's collaborations have split opinions in the past but this one was met with a good response almost everywhere.

Created to celebrate ten years of collaborations between the two labels, this MADE in UK 991v2 is a utilitarian sneaker created with durable fabrics. The shoe is inspired by industrial spaces and it shows in the coated leather foxing, reflective accents, and khaki green mesh which is inspired by latticed metal.

New Balance x Action Bronson Made in USA 990v6

New Balance

Food reviewing, rapping, sneaker collaborations... no matter what Action Bronson puts his mind to he seems to smash out the park.

This collaborative New Balance 990v6, the newest version of the storied silhouette, is titled "Lapis Lazuli" after the metamorphic rock which naturally has a deep blue color and is often used as a gemstone.

The shoe mixes various blue hues across the silhouette (inspired by the Lapis Lazuli) and is finished off with extra thick, hiking shoe-inspired yellow and red laces.

New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 610S

New Balance

New Balance's Tokyo Design Studio found a way to turn its 610 model, a shoe that draws on New Balance's rich history of making trail running shoes, even better — by making it laceless.

The New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 610S ditches the laces and in turn, makes the upper of the shoe far more minimal. Reducing the number of elements on the upper means you are just left with open mesh, perforated suede, and nylon.

This sleek model proves that, sometimes, less is more.

New Balance x AURALEE RC30

auralee

If you wear these shoes on a patch of grass, as was done in the lookbook that accompanied the release, it's hard to know where the grass ends and the sneaker starts.

Made in collaboration with AURALEE, these sneakers come in a very hairy green suede fabric that elevates the RC30 — a relatively new model that gets its classic looks from New Balance's vast archive of runners.

AURALEE is one of New Balance's most consistent collaborators and choosing between these and its 1906 was no easy task.

New Balance 9060 Bricks & Wood

New Balance

Big and bulky with various elements of different New Balance models all squished into one silhouette, the 9060 is an eye-catching shoe in and of itself. However, L.A.-based brand Bricks & Wood decided to take things one step further with this collaboration.

This cream-colored model comes with a thick mesh base and green-colored details on the midsole while it's fuzzy, oversized laces that really make this a top sneaker.

New Balance x The Basement 2002R

END.

Having started as a Facebook group for people interested in streetwear, The Basement has grown exponentially to become one of the leading voices in the space. It's now releasing one of the most exciting new print magazines around and has the cultural pull to bring in big-name collaborators like New Balance.

Those who have been part of The Basement's community for a few years might remember its Nike Air Max collaborations but this year saw it link up with New Balance for a trio of 2002Rs.

The sneaker pack included three colorways (grey, green, and brown) but the one above was never up for sale. This friends and family exclusive version is naturally more in demand due to its exclusivity but also because the reflective accents and more hard-wearing fabrics absolutely bang.

