Levi's & Crocs' Collaborative Clogs Have No Business Being This Excllent

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
Levi's

Levi's and Crocs can't keep getting away with it. Their collaborative clogs just have no business being this consistently excellent and, yet, here we are. My only complain is that they aren't more readily available.

Levi's and Crocs' second collaboration is almost comically excellent, marrying a raw-looking indigo upper to a dark navy All-Terrain clog that's then elevated by contrasting white stitching. The result is another one of the most handsome Crocs in recent memory, collab or not.

Leakers expect Levi's and Crocs' next collaborative clog to launch September 22 for a mere $85 — a steal at any price but especially for under $100.

Highsnobiety has reached out to a Levi's representative to confirm the drop date and location, though you can assume that they're dropping on the Crocs website, where there's a dedicated Levi's landing page.

The first Crocs x Levi's All-Terrain Clog, released earlier this summer in extremely limited supply, epitomized excellent Crocs collabs.

Boring Crocs collabs might just put a few Jibbitz in a Classic Clogs and call it a day; under the direction of Levi's collaborative head Leo Gamboa, Levi's instead revamped the All-Terrain Clog's upper with beautifully-faded indigo denim stitched in a sashiko-inspired pattern. Form meets function meets fashion in perfect clog harmony.

Levi's

Levi's and Crocs are both riding high off of some big recent collaborations; Eli Russell Linnitz' ERL and Studio Ghibli on Levi's end, JJJJound, Feng Chen Wang, and Aries on Crocs' behalf.

All good things and it only gets better when Levi's and Crocs get together, as you can tell from the resulting clogs.

