Carhartt WIP Formed a "Techno Alliance" With an Iconic Nightclub

Carhartt's hometown of Detroit is the birthplace of techno and Tresor is one of the original techno clubs in Berlin — a city renowned for its nightlife. So, it’s only right that the two brands pay homage to the history of this thumping dance music in their collaborative collection.

Honoring a long-standing partnership, Tresor and Carhartt WIP have formed what they are calling “a techno alliance” (inspired by a record created by Tresor of the same name).

Carhartt WIP, the more streetwear-oriented subdivision of the workwear label Carhartt, has not only produced limited-edition versions of its staple items with Tresor but the two have also created a vinyl compilation and are hosting events in Detroit and Berlin.

The nine-piece capsule collection — consisting of graphic tops, a crossbody bag, and a collaborative take on Carhartt's signature Michigan chore coat — features a range of reflective and glow-in-the-dark accents, ensuring it’ll stand out on any dancefloor.

Meanwhile, the 12” vinyl compilation, titled 030313 after the dialing codes of Berlin (030) and Detroit (313), includes an exclusive track by AMX (AKA The AM).

Both the vinyl record and capsule collection are releasing on May 23 at select retailers (including the Highsnobiety Shop) followed by celebratory events in both Detroit and Berlin.

There has been a lot of conversation in the techno community about the origins of the electronic music genre, especially since UNESCO recently honored Berlin’s techno community without mentioning Detroit and the genre's Black founders. It’s good to see that this collection pays respect where it’s due.