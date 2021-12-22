Nike's Dunk Low "Vintage Green" is Antique Chic

Brand: Nike

Model: Dunk Low "Vintage Green"

Release Date: TBC

Price: £90 (approx. $120)

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: I'll be honest, the frequency and sheer quantity of Nike Dunk Low releases throughout the duration of 2021 has been pretty overwhelming.

I was never a huge Dunk fan as I'd always seen the Highs as nothing more than an Air Jordan 1 substitute, making the Lows guilty by association. Thanks to the overexposure of drops, I found myself forced into giving them a second chance, and where the Lows were concerned, I was persuaded.

During the summer, it was hard to walk down the street without spotting the full spectrum of Dunks. Despite the sneaker's relatively low price point and release quantities, it was surprising to see them touch resale.

The majority of Dunk colorways have been characteristically bright hues, such as the "Laser Orange" and "University Blue" iterations, but as we enter the second year of Dunk mania, darker, vintage-washed colorways are taking the lead.

Nike is clearly adopting a new direction to afford the silhouette a new life, possibly taking note of the fatigue many are feeling by applying yellowed soles and aged-looking leather to upcoming pairs.

Initially, it appeared that the "Aged Navy" may be the only colorway to adapt this pre-loved aesthetic, but as we edge closer and closer to 2022, further colorways are rising to the surface – for both Highs and Lows.

This look, dubbed "Vintage Green," features the usual Dunk color blocking, overlaying aged emerald green leather on a classic white base. Yellow soles finish off the dug-out-of-the-thrift-store aesthetic.

Could vintage washes be the silhouettes redeeming feature, or should we leave the model in 2021?

