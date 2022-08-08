Dapper Dan Celebrates His Birthday With a DAP GAP Restock

It's Dapper Dan's birthday, so he's giving the people want they want: another restock of his viral GAP collaboration, available for a limited time only.

To celebrate his 78th, Harlem's best decided to reissue the "DAP GAP" hoodie — a dapped up take on GAP's classic arch logo hoodie — with one democratic wish in mind: "I want everyone who wants my hoodie to be able to get one," the fashion icon (and Leo) wrote on Instagram.

First released in early March, DAP GAP flew off the virtual shelves. The coral-colored hoodie sold out almost instantly, despite GAP posting a faulty product link to its Instagram Stories. Dismayed customers took to social media to express their disappointment, leading GAP to restock the collab in additional colorways later in the month.

Gap / Zoey Grossman 1 / 3

Now, it seems the saga of DAP GAP is coming to a close. Described by Dap himself as "the last drop," today's restock might be your last chance to secure the instantly classic design.

So run, don't walk to GAP's website, where the hoodie is still available in blue, pink, yellow, and black in sizes XS to XXXL.