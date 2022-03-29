DAP GAP Is the Collab We Deserve

This article was published on March 7 and updated on March 28

Yeezy, I'll let you finish, but Dapper Dan x GAP is the collab we deserve.

The American apparel brand GAP unveiled its Spring 2022 campaign, led by Harlem's own Dapper Dan alongside a similarly impressive cast of creatives.

Gap / Zoey Grossman

Dapper Dan and GAP presented their upcoming "DAP GAP" collaboration, where two American fashion icons — if I may — dapped up for a special edition hoodie.

"DAP" in GAP's signature arched typeface is stamped upon the hoodie, capturing "American style at its best," as GAP puts it in the press release.

As DAP GAP's original coral hoodie drop quickly flew off online shelves, GAP felt it was only right to issue a wider restock featuring more colorways.

Launching on March 29 on Gap's e-store, fans will get the second chance to cop the $98 DAP GAP hoodie in golden, sky blue, rose pink, and black colorways through a better-prepared pre-order situation (hopefully).

DAP GAP hoodies will ship out sometime in the summer, which sucks as the hoodie is perfect for spring. But I guess that's one less hoodie to cop for the following winter.

It's a feel-good collab, as the accompanying image makes especially clear, spreading the kind of cheery vibes that are in all too short supply these days.

A similarly good mood pervades GAP's Spring 2022 campaign, centered on one-of-a-kind individuals who embody the essence of self-expression.

Gap / Zoey Grossman 1 / 38

The diverse faces include supermodel Shalom Harlow, artist Kai-Isaiah Jamal, Savage X Fenty model Indira Scott, author Georgie Badiel-Liberty, activist Clementine Desseaux, artist CHITO, and artist-designer Bryant Giles.

Fresh off a YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga collection, GAP certainly has a kink for picking out tasteful collaborators. Names like Ev Bravado and Atelier & Repairs have also made the list of its A1 roster.

It was unfortunate to see GAP abandon ship with its Telfar collaboration (for now), which still haunts me to this day. The partnership — arguably a match made in heaven — reportedly halted due to COVID-19 and budget issues.

Oh, how I would've lived for Telfar x GAP cutout khakis or the Telfar-GAP mashup hoodie. Bummer.

Anyways, Dapper Dan x GAP won't be ghosted (at least, not anytime soon). With more projects in the works for the collab, it's safe to say DAP GAP is the start of a beautiful friendship.