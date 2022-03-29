Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

DAP GAP Is the Collab We Deserve

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture
Gap / Zoey Grossman
1 / 9

This article was published on March 7 and updated on March 28

Yeezy, I'll let you finish, but Dapper Dan x GAP is the collab we deserve.

The American apparel brand GAP unveiled its Spring 2022 campaign, led by Harlem's own Dapper Dan alongside a similarly impressive cast of creatives.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Dapper Dan and GAP presented their upcoming "DAP GAP" collaboration, where two American fashion icons — if I may — dapped up for a special edition hoodie.

"DAP" in GAP's signature arched typeface is stamped upon the hoodie, capturing "American style at its best," as GAP puts it in the press release.

As DAP GAP's original coral hoodie drop quickly flew off online shelves, GAP felt it was only right to issue a wider restock featuring more colorways.

Launching on March 29 on Gap's e-store, fans will get the second chance to cop the $98 DAP GAP hoodie in golden, sky blue, rose pink, and black colorways through a better-prepared pre-order situation (hopefully).

DAP GAP hoodies will ship out sometime in the summer, which sucks as the hoodie is perfect for spring. But I guess that's one less hoodie to cop for the following winter.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's a feel-good collab, as the accompanying image makes especially clear, spreading the kind of cheery vibes that are in all too short supply these days.

A similarly good mood pervades GAP's Spring 2022 campaign, centered on one-of-a-kind individuals who embody the essence of self-expression.

Gap / Zoey Grossman
1 / 38

The diverse faces include supermodel Shalom Harlow, artist Kai-Isaiah Jamal, Savage X Fenty model Indira Scott, author Georgie Badiel-Liberty, activist Clementine Desseaux, artist CHITO, and artist-designer Bryant Giles.

Fresh off a YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga collection, GAP certainly has a kink for picking out tasteful collaborators. Names like Ev Bravado and Atelier & Repairs have also made the list of its A1 roster.

It was unfortunate to see GAP abandon ship with its Telfar collaboration (for now), which still haunts me to this day. The partnership — arguably a match made in heaven — reportedly halted due to COVID-19 and budget issues.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Oh, how I would've lived for Telfar x GAP cutout khakis or the Telfar-GAP mashup hoodie. Bummer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Anyways, Dapper Dan x GAP won't be ghosted (at least, not anytime soon). With more projects in the works for the collab, it's safe to say DAP GAP is the start of a beautiful friendship.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
New Era x Highsnobiety59Fifty
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPDetroit Jacket Dusty Hamilton Brown
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosPerey Velcro Strap Sneakers White
$330.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Hurley Goes Punk: The So Cal Staple Debuts New Collab with Travis Barker
  • By Dressing Paige Bueckers, Dapper Dan Is (Track) Suiting the Future (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Tyla, FKA twigs, Caroline Polachek… H&M’s Spring Line-up is Iconic
  • Red-Carpet GAP Is Real — And Yours For $430
  • Streetwear Wants Its Own GAP Hoodie
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now