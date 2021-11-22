Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Flex While You Flex With DOGPOUND & Balmain's Workout Sneaker

Written by Jake Silbert
As perhaps the most stylish gym in America, DOGPOUND doesn't do basic merch. Still, DOGPOUND's coveted upcycled workwear may have finally been bested in exclusivity by the BBold sneakers designed by Balmain for DOGPOUND.

"It feels like it was almost inevitable that DOGPOUND and Balmain ended up coming together for a special collaboration," Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing said, explaining the aesthetic similarities — a supportive community spirit chief among them — that unite Balmain and DOGPOUND.

"The drive behind the first BBold designs seems to match the spirit of DOGPOUND," Rousteing continued. "we ended up with the shoe that I now feel comfortable wearing almost every day, whether in the gym or office."

True enough, Highsnobiety originally described the Balmain BBold as "futuristic" and, even two years later, the shoes still look like something from another planet.

"I remember telling [my team] that we perhaps we should be thinking about coming up with 'a pair of sneakers that looked like they were designed for walking on the moon,'" said Rousteing.

"We thought about what we would really want in a sneaker and commenced building upon some fresh new concepts. We began with the idea of two independent soles, then added shock-absorption materials for lightness and comfort and looped in a pair of metallized rubber straps to ensure the best adjustment for that perfect final fit."

The DOGPOUND-exclusive colorways aren't too distinct from the original design — if it ain't broke, right? — but they're pared back into tonal monochromes, laden with DOGPOUND-branded straps to clarify the team-up.

Simple, effective — just like a good workout.

"Working with Olivier and the team at Balmain for our first DOGPOUND shoe has been a dream come true," Kirk Myers, DOGPOUND founder, said. "He truly understands our brand and aesthetic and the BBold sneaker is an iconic item that exemplifies the partnership!"

"We wanted our first shoe collaboration to be with a brand we felt a connection to and we think Balmain felt the same. It all came together organically — and we are really proud of how it turned out! Working with Balmain on this sneaker just further exemplifies our reach, our understanding of personal luxury and the overall aesthetic of our brand.”

Like DOGPOUND's other drops, its exclusive Balmain BBold sneakers are limited edition and currently available for pre-sale if you're a DOGPOUND client. Otherwise, they'll launch December 8 on DOGPOUND's website, Balmain's web store, and select boutiques for $1,095 apiece.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

