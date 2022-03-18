Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Franck Muller's Third New Balance Collab Does Everything But Tell Time

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Sneakers

Brand: Franck Muller x New Balance

Model: New Balance 327

Price: ¥22,000 (approximately $185)

Release: March 26

Buy: Online at Franck Muller's website

Editor's Notes: Franck Muller and New Balance are back for thirds with another wild, double take-worthy sneaker.

The Swiss watchmaker and dadcore footwear giant transformed New Balance's MS327 — a rather unassuming running shoe — into a kaleidoscope of color and numerals.

In "White/Multi," the silhouette almost resembles a bowling shoe with a red, white, and purple-paneled toe. Luckily, a treaded sole keeps it firmly in the street and out of the alley.

Here's where things get tricky. At the lateral, New Balance's "N" overlay is printed with a jumble of technicolor numbers, reminiscent of the watch faces on Franck Muller's Color Dreams collection. These numbers are splashed all over the medial, too.

Franck Muller-branded shoe ornaments at the laces top off the busy style.

Too over-the-top? For those in the market for something slightly more subtle (key word: slightly), the sneaker also comes in "Navy/White," a nod to Muller's Vanguard Yachting watch.

This isn't the first time New Balance and Muller have retooled the MS327. Last year, the two dropped a similarly numeral-adorned pair in black and cognac.

Phew. What a shoe.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
