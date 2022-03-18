Franck Muller's Third New Balance Collab Does Everything But Tell Time

Brand: Franck Muller x New Balance

Model: New Balance 327

Price: ¥22,000 (approximately $185)

Release: March 26

Buy: Online at Franck Muller's website

Editor's Notes: Franck Muller and New Balance are back for thirds with another wild, double take-worthy sneaker.

The Swiss watchmaker and dadcore footwear giant transformed New Balance's MS327 — a rather unassuming running shoe — into a kaleidoscope of color and numerals.

In "White/Multi," the silhouette almost resembles a bowling shoe with a red, white, and purple-paneled toe. Luckily, a treaded sole keeps it firmly in the street and out of the alley.

Here's where things get tricky. At the lateral, New Balance's "N" overlay is printed with a jumble of technicolor numbers, reminiscent of the watch faces on Franck Muller's Color Dreams collection. These numbers are splashed all over the medial, too.

Franck Muller-branded shoe ornaments at the laces top off the busy style.

Franck Muller

Too over-the-top? For those in the market for something slightly more subtle (key word: slightly), the sneaker also comes in "Navy/White," a nod to Muller's Vanguard Yachting watch.

This isn't the first time New Balance and Muller have retooled the MS327. Last year, the two dropped a similarly numeral-adorned pair in black and cognac.

Phew. What a shoe.

