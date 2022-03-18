Franck Muller's Third New Balance Collab Does Everything But Tell Time
Brand: Franck Muller x New Balance
Model: New Balance 327
Price: ¥22,000 (approximately $185)
Release: March 26
Buy: Online at Franck Muller's website
Editor's Notes: Franck Muller and New Balance are back for thirds with another wild, double take-worthy sneaker.
The Swiss watchmaker and dadcore footwear giant transformed New Balance's MS327 — a rather unassuming running shoe — into a kaleidoscope of color and numerals.
In "White/Multi," the silhouette almost resembles a bowling shoe with a red, white, and purple-paneled toe. Luckily, a treaded sole keeps it firmly in the street and out of the alley.
Here's where things get tricky. At the lateral, New Balance's "N" overlay is printed with a jumble of technicolor numbers, reminiscent of the watch faces on Franck Muller's Color Dreams collection. These numbers are splashed all over the medial, too.
Franck Muller-branded shoe ornaments at the laces top off the busy style.
Too over-the-top? For those in the market for something slightly more subtle (key word: slightly), the sneaker also comes in "Navy/White," a nod to Muller's Vanguard Yachting watch.
This isn't the first time New Balance and Muller have retooled the MS327. Last year, the two dropped a similarly numeral-adorned pair in black and cognac.
Phew. What a shoe.
To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.