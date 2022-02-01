Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Givenchy SS22 Is All Rose, No Thorns

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

If anything, Givenchy's Spring/Summer 2022 collection is creative director Matthew M. Williams taking a victory lap, having firmly established his uniquely progressive codes at the French maison.

Anchored by a fresh selection of advanced footwear, Williams' SS22 collection evokes all the stylistic cues that've become a signature of his Givenchy vision.

Chunky gold and pearlescent jewelry winks out amidst subtly opulent layering pieces realized in muted monochrome shades, speaking to Williams' predilection for refined silhouettes amped up by OTT accessorizing.

Speaking of accessories, starring supermodel Kendall Jenner is nearly outshined by Givenchy's new statement bag: the bourse-style Kenny. Its unfettered facade is shaped by plush leather, puckered at the top and broad by the base, an air of quiet luxury interrupted only by thick G-Cube locks, another classic Williams touchstone.

The Kenny becomes triply impact when issued in flashy layered mega-sequins, transforming into a kind of opulent oyster.

As usual, Williams uses a seasonal Givenchy collection to highlight the work of a favored artist; this season, alongside Shin Murayama, Williams channels Josh Smith's colorfully daubed cityscapes.

Smith's work, translated to illustrative shirts and jackets in Williams' collection, isn't the center of attention in the lush minute-long campaign video, despite its arresting appearance.

Instead, the painterly apparel, urbane tailoring, beefy shoes, and sumptuous accessories are all united in a stylized presentation that gives equal credence to the people wearing the clothing and the pastoral backdrops that surround them.

As such, the resulting imagery imparts a mood instead of merely selling product. It's all about atmosphere, much like Williams' tenure at Givenchy.

  • Creative DirectorMatthew M. Williams
  • Art DirectorSara-Jayne Todd @ Artistry
  • PhotographerHeji Shin @ Concrete
  • VideographerErrol Rainey @ Image Partnership
  • StylistPanos Yiapanis @ Intrepid London
  • ModelsKendall Jenner, Iselin Steiro, Steinberg, He Cong, Babacar N'doye, Ilias Loopman
  • ArtistJosh Smith
  • CourtesyDavid Zwirner
  • MusicSurkin
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
