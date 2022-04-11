Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Who Better Than J. Balvin to Flex Tyga & MSCHF's "Wavy" Sneakers?

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

Ain't no one better to premiere Tyga & MSCHF's insane "Wavy Baby" shoes than style maven J Balvin, who did exactly that while strolling the streets of New York.

On April 8, Balvin appeared in New York's Soho neighborhood — shopper's paradise — with his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer and their child, Rio, born in the summer of 2021. Plus the usual security/assistant detail, of course.

Balvin flexed Givenchy shades, a Balenciaga x Simpsons T-shirt (with a matching hoodie placed in the baby pram to shield Rio from the press), Louis Vuitton cargo pants, and the aforementioned MSCHF kicks.

According to a street-style video filmed with Balvin the same day, the musician was also wearing a Balenciaga hooded bomber but took it off. In fairness, it was pretty warm that day (but pretty cold for the rest of the weekend, sigh).

Oh, and Balvin's hair is still decorated with that KAWS tribute that he wore to the Grammys the prior weekend.

Balvin's style is predicated on an authentic appreciation for progressive luxury goods, the kinda stuff that's flashy but with deeper intent than being a mere demonstration of wealth.

"I think people feel the energy, people always know when someone's faking it or not," Balvin once told Highsnobiety of his stylistic taste.

"When it comes from you and you feel comfortable, others do too."

Totally checks out that Balvin would dig Tyga and MSCHF's new kicks, which don't actually see wider release until April 18 and retail for $220.

Balvin's fashion collaborations lean into the mass-market realm, like his BAPE collection and infrequent GUESS drops.

As MSCHF Sneakers' drops continue, expect other extravagantly stylish celebs to get in on the action in a big way, perhaps moreso than with any of MSCHF's past efforts.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
