Murse or Novel, Jacob Elordi Is Flexing Both

Jacob Elordi is kind of dressing. Elordi is currently making press rounds for his latest film, Priscilla, where he plays Elvis Presley alongside Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla Presley). So far, the Euphoria star's appearances have been nothing short of stylish.

During a stop by the Today Show, he delivered a very solid look: a long black coat, black cable knit sweater, well-worn black leather boots, and, oh yeah, black shades. His jeans were classic blue denim, though, making for a perfectly baggy offset against his stealthy wears.

Backgrid

No luxury handbag in sight this time. Just his latest purple-covered read.

If you're here for the recent Elordi-book combo, stick with me. There's more. On October 28, Elordi stopped by a bookstore at the Sydney Airport — Suzie Miller's Prima Facie drama in one hand, sifting through another novel with his other hand, and toting an extra thick paperback in his cargo trouser's pocket.

If Elordi managed keep his pants up with no issues, hats off to him.

Elordi's look was also appealing. The actor wore an Avirex leather jacket paired with a white t-shirt and green cargo trousers (yes, the ones beholding the sorcery of carrying 100-plus-paged novels).

On his head, Elordi wore some silver Beats headphones over a bright blue "James Dean Death Cult" hat. Regarding other accessories, the actor wore some leather boots again (more than likely the same pair from before). At the same time, he wheeled around his silver suitcase topped with yet another Louis Vuitton bag from Pharrell Williams' SS24 collection.

It may be time we get the petition going for Elordi to lead the next LV bag campaign. After all, he's one of the more noteworthy murse gods out.

Backgrid

Elordi currently resides in the home of entertainment, Los Angeles, and his style shows it. The Australian actor dresses like a typical cool Cali guy. Think easy, roomy layers, Carhartt jackets, plenty of olive green stapes, and adidas Samba sneakers in rotation (or sometimes no shoes at all).

Elordi wears suits quite well, too, even those featuring above-the-knee shorts and Nike socks pairings.

One particular aspect that's grabbed folks attention regarding Elordi's outfits is that they often come with an impressive luxury bag slung over his shoulder. Seriously. From Bottega Veneta intrecciato bags to Celine crossbodies, this guy's got a serious bag collection.

I'm curious to see what other Elordi style moments will present themselves during this Priscilla rollout. But right now, Elordi looks good, whether flexing a luxury murse or a critically-acclaimed novel.

Now Elordi could be a bookworm (or just working the pap cameras well). Whatever it is, it's working.