Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Murse or Novel, Jacob Elordi Is Flexing Both

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Jacob Elordi is kind of dressing. Elordi is currently making press rounds for his latest film, Priscilla, where he plays Elvis Presley alongside Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla Presley). So far, the Euphoria star's appearances have been nothing short of stylish.

During a stop by the Today Show, he delivered a very solid look: a long black coat, black cable knit sweater, well-worn black leather boots, and, oh yeah, black shades. His jeans were classic blue denim, though, making for a perfectly baggy offset against his stealthy wears.

No luxury handbag in sight this time. Just his latest purple-covered read.

If you're here for the recent Elordi-book combo, stick with me. There's more. On October 28, Elordi stopped by a bookstore at the Sydney Airport — Suzie Miller's Prima Facie drama in one hand, sifting through another novel with his other hand, and toting an extra thick paperback in his cargo trouser's pocket.

If Elordi managed keep his pants up with no issues, hats off to him.

Elordi's look was also appealing. The actor wore an Avirex leather jacket paired with a white t-shirt and green cargo trousers (yes, the ones beholding the sorcery of carrying 100-plus-paged novels).

On his head, Elordi wore some silver Beats headphones over a bright blue "James Dean Death Cult" hat. Regarding other accessories, the actor wore some leather boots again (more than likely the same pair from before). At the same time, he wheeled around his silver suitcase topped with yet another Louis Vuitton bag from Pharrell Williams' SS24 collection.

It may be time we get the petition going for Elordi to lead the next LV bag campaign. After all, he's one of the more noteworthy murse gods out.

Elordi currently resides in the home of entertainment, Los Angeles, and his style shows it. The Australian actor dresses like a typical cool Cali guy. Think easy, roomy layers, Carhartt jackets, plenty of olive green stapes, and adidas Samba sneakers in rotation (or sometimes no shoes at all).

Elordi wears suits quite well, too, even those featuring above-the-knee shorts and Nike socks pairings.

One particular aspect that's grabbed folks attention regarding Elordi's outfits is that they often come with an impressive luxury bag slung over his shoulder. Seriously. From Bottega Veneta intrecciato bags to Celine crossbodies, this guy's got a serious bag collection.

I'm curious to see what other Elordi style moments will present themselves during this Priscilla rollout. But right now, Elordi looks good, whether flexing a luxury murse or a critically-acclaimed novel.

Now Elordi could be a bookworm (or just working the pap cameras well). Whatever it is, it's working.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Response CL
adidas
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face
$365
Image on Highsnobiety
Beanie
Our Legacy
$130
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Class Is In Session: Our Guide To Back To School Outfits
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Is It a Tote Bag? Is It a Basketball Jersey? This Is Kinda Both
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Matching 'Fits & All: Flo Is the Y2K Revival We Dreamed Of
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Jacob Elordi Wearing Valentino With Nike Socks Is Kinda Great
    • Style
  • running outfits
    Summer Running Outfits to Keep You Cool & Fit
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • jacob elordi style outfits priscilla
    Murse or Novel, Jacob Elordi Is Flexing Both
    • Style
  • Moncler Inter Milan
    Daniel Arsham for Inter & Moncler Is a Love Letter
    • Style
  • nike air max dn
    There's a New Air Max Coming in 2024, Apparently
    • Sneakers
  • Pedro Pascal is seen wearing a baseball hat, oversized glasses, leather jacket, black T-shirt, washed out denim jeans & New Balance 237 sneakers
    Pedro Pascal x Omar Apollo: Dream Blunt Rotation Come True
    • Style
  • sophnet nike zoom vomero 5
    These Navy Nike Zoom Vomero 5s Might Be the Best Yet
    • Sneakers
  • kenzo hunter boots collab
    No Typo: KENZO x Hunter Is Pretty Ducking Clean
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023