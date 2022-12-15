Fact: Kylie Jenner Is a Biker Girl From Mars

During my late teens, I remember once planning a night out with my friends where we'd all wear something Stone Island. A jumper, crinkled over shirt, or even one of those fake t-shirts from the market, if it had the badge, it was a goer.

Well, this is kind of like that, but substitute my friends and I for Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou, switch out "Getting the Badge In" for matching leather biker 'fits, and change Tiger Tiger for Santa Monica’s renowned Italian spot Giorgio Baldi.

Like a scene from the early nineties classic Biker Mice From Mars (one for the heads, there), Jenner and Stassie both donned black leather jackets, with the former also opting for the full shebang with leather pants added effect.

I know what you're thinking: "wow, another celebrity in leather! and what?" I hear you, sister. What I'm in awe of isn't necessarily the 'fit itself, but more the way it's styled because, as we know, leather is a tough nut to crack (both physically and stylistically) and one that seems to change on an almost monthly basis.

Of course, if biker ‘fits aren’t your thing maybe Irina Shayk’s continuous demonstration on how to wear leather could be worth looking at, or even Bella Hadid — officially the world’s most stylish human — and her undercover concoction could be your vibe?

Leather is nothing new for Jenner of course, after she was spotted wearing a buckle-heavy jacket when she checked into Ugg season earlier this year, and again in an archival Yohji Yamamoto number produced by Dainese in London alongside Travis Scott.

What's really wild is the way Jenner can go from biker chick to white dress and pink feathered boots in the blink of an eye, but that's for another day.

In truth, I’m here for leather if it’s worn well, and certainly more so if it’s worn in tandem on a night out with your pals.

*Also, $15 USD for valet parking?!