Woah, Jordan Catalano Drinks Blood Now

Long gone are Jared Leto's days as Jordan Catalano.

A new trailer for Morbius just dropped, giving fans a better look at Leto as Marvel's blood-drinking anti-hero.

The action flick follows Michael Morbius, a doctor suffering from a debilitating rare blood disease. In his quest to find a cure for the affliction, Morbius tries an experimental treatment involving vampire bat DNA.

As a result, our protagonist accidentally becomes a "pseudo-vampire," a superhuman with bat-like abilities including flight, radar sensing, and a thirst for blood. Oops!

According to an interview from 2020, Leto was drawn to Morbius for the character's reckoning with good and evil — a timeless plot-driving struggle. At his core, he's a do-good doctor, but his inadvertent transformation into a vampire means he must kill for blood.

A half-bat doctor is a pretty great addition to Leto's resume.

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman got his start as angsty heartthrob Jordan Catalano in My So-Called Life (incidentally Claire Danes's first major acting gig, too).

From there, he snagged supporting roles in classics including Fight Club, American Psycho, and Girl, Interrupted.

His acting chops really shined in Requiem for a Dream and Dallas Buyers Club, a performance that landed him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

I'll gloss over his portrayal of the Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad and instead note that, in less than a month, Leto will hit the big screen once again as Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci.

Morbius doesn't release until January 2022, so it's too early to tell if the film will manage to balance what appear to be impressive special effects with good acting and dialogue.

In the meantime, please enjoy Leto traipsing around New York City in a full dad-mode 'fit.