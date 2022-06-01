Welcome Back to the NEIGHBORHOOD, Suicoke

If NEIGHBORHOOD's latest collaborative Suicoke sandals look pretty normal, it's because they are. And that's the point.

Just like NEIGHBORHOOD's first Suicoke collab, this second team-up — revealed exclusively to Highsnobiety — sees the Japanese clothing label dishing a pretty rote take on a familiar strappy Sucioke sandal, this time keeping the DEPA pretty close to its original iteration.

The twist is that both the black and grey iterations of each shoe feature debossed NEIGHBORHOOD branding on the side of each Vibram sole unit, with NEIGHBORHOOD's "CRAFT WITH PRIDE" and "TECHNICAL APPAREL" motifs realized in jacquard tape straps. A tiny NEIGHBORHOOD tag also appears on one of the forefoot straps.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And that's basically it: otherwise, you pretty much have a normal-ass pair of Suicoke DEPA sandals, which is exactly what NEIGHBORHOOD wants.

Founded in 1994, NEIGHBORHOOD has become a force of nature over nearly 30 years, encompassing multiple sub-labels, stores, collaborations, and creative endeavors.

Founder Shinsuke Takizawa has recently expanded the brand into outdoor gear (SRL) and kids' clothes (One-Third), for instance, while still dishing a massive selection of mainline gear that encompasses everything from classic military-inspired fatigue jackets and Savage patched denim jeans to NEIGHBORHOOD's fan-favorite incense chambers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As NEIGHBORHOOD expands, though, its output becomes ever more streamlined, bereft of unnecessary accoutrement.

Available June 4 on Suicoke's web store, these Suicoke DEPA sandals epitomize NEIGHBORHOOD's reframed approach to no-nonsense design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

They follow a recent NEIGHBORHOOD sandal collab with Oofos, and many Suicoke team-ups (recent stand-outs include Engineered Garments, Tom Wood, and Marsèll)

It's all part of Suicoke's plan for footwear world domination, coming off the back of a terribly strong Spring/Summer 2022 collection that's included in-house clogs and eco-conscious sandals that propel the shoe company's output to ever-greater heights.