Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Welcome Back to the NEIGHBORHOOD, Suicoke

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
neighborhood-suicoke-sandal-ss22-collab (1)
Suicoke
1 / 7

If NEIGHBORHOOD's latest collaborative Suicoke sandals look pretty normal, it's because they are. And that's the point.

Just like NEIGHBORHOOD's first Suicoke collab, this second team-up — revealed exclusively to Highsnobiety — sees the Japanese clothing label dishing a pretty rote take on a familiar strappy Sucioke sandal, this time keeping the DEPA pretty close to its original iteration.

The twist is that both the black and grey iterations of each shoe feature debossed NEIGHBORHOOD branding on the side of each Vibram sole unit, with NEIGHBORHOOD's "CRAFT WITH PRIDE" and "TECHNICAL APPAREL" motifs realized in jacquard tape straps. A tiny NEIGHBORHOOD tag also appears on one of the forefoot straps.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And that's basically it: otherwise, you pretty much have a normal-ass pair of Suicoke DEPA sandals, which is exactly what NEIGHBORHOOD wants.

Founded in 1994, NEIGHBORHOOD has become a force of nature over nearly 30 years, encompassing multiple sub-labels, stores, collaborations, and creative endeavors.

Founder Shinsuke Takizawa has recently expanded the brand into outdoor gear (SRL) and kids' clothes (One-Third), for instance, while still dishing a massive selection of mainline gear that encompasses everything from classic military-inspired fatigue jackets and Savage patched denim jeans to NEIGHBORHOOD's fan-favorite incense chambers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As NEIGHBORHOOD expands, though, its output becomes ever more streamlined, bereft of unnecessary accoutrement.

Available June 4 on Suicoke's web store, these Suicoke DEPA sandals epitomize NEIGHBORHOOD's reframed approach to no-nonsense design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

They follow a recent NEIGHBORHOOD sandal collab with Oofos, and many Suicoke team-ups (recent stand-outs include Engineered Garments, Tom Wood, and Marsèll)

It's all part of Suicoke's plan for footwear world domination, coming off the back of a terribly strong Spring/Summer 2022 collection that's included in-house clogs and eco-conscious sandals that propel the shoe company's output to ever-greater heights.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
SouvenirEunify Classic T-Shirt Black
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyCrepe Short Sleeve Shirt Sky Blue
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
AuraleeCotton Linen Shaggy Knit Cardigan Light Green
$420.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Original Vibram-Soled Sandals Are Getting Weird With It
  • Oakley, Bagjack, C.P. Company, ArkAir: Which High-Tech Jacket *Doesn't* Get a Junya Collab?
  • Thought Corteiz's Brilliant Air Max 95 Collab Was Finished? Think Again
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • Two of the Very First Japanese Streetwear Brands Go Back to Where It All Started
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now