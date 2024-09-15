Nensi Dojaka & Calvin Klein's Chic Lingerie Is Tailored to Perfection

When Nensi Dojaka and Calvin Klein, two names keen on all things sexy, team up, the results are a lingerie lover's dream come true.

Nensi Dojaka debuted its Spring/Summer 2025 collection at London Fashion Week, which included a highly anticipated collaboration with Calvin Klein.

The linkup saw Nensi Dojaka bring her feminine flair to Calvin Klein's iconic pieces, resulting in confidence-evoking undergarments and clothes seen on models sauntering down the runway.

Styles like sheer bodysuits and bras incorporated thin harness straps and sculptural metal hardware, bringing a sexy edge to the delicate pieces.

Naked knit dresses and cozy trousers in shades of black, burgundy, and white rounded out the collection seen during the runway show.

The Calvin Klein collaboration marks an important milestone for Nensi Dojaka. The eponymous brand first stepped onto the scene in 2019 and wasted no time making a name for itself. By 2021, Nensi Dojaka was officially an LVMH-winning designer whose intricate pieces had been donned by stylish A-listers like Dua Lipa, Zendaya, and Beyonce.

In a press release, Dojaka called this collaboration particularly special, given the brand's rise in the fashion world. Why? Calvin Klein has always been on the designer's mood board.

Calvin Klein is experiencing a major year, too. The label continuously goes viral thanks to celebrity campaigns (who could forget Jeremy Allen White's contribution?). After a five-year hiatus, Calvin Klein is also gearing up to relaunch its high-end sister line.

Yes, you read that right. Calvin Klein Collection is coming back under new creative director Veronica Leoni. The first collection since the break is expected to get a formal runway show next year.

For now, Nensi Dojaka and Calvin Klein are shaking things up. The collaborative collection launches on September 15 on Calvin Klein and Nensi Dojaka's websites.

That way, fans don't have to wait till spring to feel their Nensi Calvins outside. After all, lingerie as outerwear is the Calvin Klein and Nensi Dojaka way.