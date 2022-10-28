Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Say Goodbye to Cooked Air Force 1s!

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Force 1 Fresh "Triple Black"

Release Date: November 4

Price: $140

Buy: Online via Nike SNKRS

Editor's Notes: Creased Air Force 1s. Some would say there’s nothing worse. A pair of beat Air Forces is more than a worn-out pair of sneakers, they’re a cultural relic, so much so that there are Instagram pages dedicated to the worst of the worst “cooked” Forces.

More so than any other sneaker, it feels as if the Air Force 1 Low marks a real split in society – there are those that will wear a pair to death (and beyond) and those that swear by a new pair every summer. Some, like Dr. Dre, take things a step further and claim a fresh pair every day; overkill, I'd say, but hey, a creased toebox is some people's idea of nightmare fuel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike feels the trauma of its devoted AF1 heads, and in a bid to make creased toe boxes a thing of the past, it's gearing up to launch the Air Force 1 Fresh.

The clue's in the name – the AF1 Fresh features a reconstructed, textured leather with a softer feel that's designed to conceal any creasing. Unlike your usual Forces, Fresh pairs are devoid of any textile lining, instead dressing the shoe entirely in leather, apart from the laces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

As the rear of the tongue reads, these are "easy to clean" thanks to the updated fabrication, meaning there's no excuse for rocking a pair of busted Air Force 1s ever again. At least, you can try. We'll see.

