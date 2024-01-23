Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Who Cares Who These Jordan 1 Mules Are For — They're Amazing

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti
1 / 3
Nike

Welp, now we’ve seen it all. Though Nike has dabbled with mule looks before, the new Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf is something else entirely, though it doesn’t seem to entirely know what it truly wants to be.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, because the idea of an AJ1 mule is itself quite amazing as a sheer design feat, though devoted Jordan stans might have something to say about it. 

The Jordan 1 Mule Golf's first hurdle isn't even necessarily the potentially blasphemous act of hacking off the heel of a Bred-colored AJ1 snaker — it's the design philosophy. “Mules for golf?” is how one Insta commenter put it. 

Yes, the Air Jordan Mule Golf is also a straight-up mule with no heel and no laces.

It’s basically just a slip-on Air Jordan 1 sneaker down to the OG black, red, and white colorway. The Jumpman logo is on the tongue, with "GOLF" to denominate the shoe's purpose. It’s all a choice, whether you slide these AJ1 mules on to hit 18 holes or run to the grocery store. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But before you do, remember that Nike says that its AJ1 mule is a golf shoe, which it most certainly could be, given its ridged outer sole, though there are Nike golf sneakers with more curb, er, putting green appeal out there, like those Travis Scott AJ1.

Other Nike mule looks vary in levels of “huh,” usually depending on how closely they resemble an actual sneaker.

Martine Rose's Nike mule collab was a lot to behold, as they looked like regular Nike Shox running shoes with their backs cut off, an added heel, and extra-pointy toe.

The Jordan Hex mules are on the other side of the "Things that make you go 'Huh'" spectrum, in that they hardly reference the Jumpman at all, resulting in a more classic mule look altogether.

But, of course, the Air Jordan 1 Mule Golf could resemble a classic mule all day but the fact that it's effectively a mutant AJ1 makes it a tough sell to many Jordan fans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

One Instagram commenter called the shoes “disrespectful” while another sagely asked who really asked for these. Another called for “someone to put a stop to this.”

Still, others had more constructive critiques. "Trying to figure out the purpose of these, would love an AJ1 low mule, but more interested in them throwing cleats on a pair of 1s or even the GORE-TEX Elements for an awesome poor-weather high-top with cleats,” one sneakerhead said.

Still, among the angry and/or cry face emoji flooding social media, some people were drawn to the sneaker. “Nice,” someone dared offer. Hey, we're with you — at least it's different, vibing off of Nike's other forthcoming mules.

Much like there is supposedly someone out there for everyone, there’s someone for every sneaker mule out there.

Perhaps there will be enough demand for the AJ1 Mule Golf when they release for $110 on February 2 that Nike will be moved to release more colorways. Slip-on Chicagos, anyone?

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
1DR-Pod Crossbody Bag
Diesel
$150
Image on Highsnobiety
1906
New Balance
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Haffel Sweater
Dries Van Noten
$265
We Recommend
  • trophy room air jordan 1 low
    Here We Go Again: Another Trophy Room x Jordan Collab Is Coming
    • Culture
  • travis scott air jordan 1 low golf
    Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low Is Ready for the Course
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 1 high royal reimagined
    Congrats Royal 1s, You've Been Selected for a Suede Reimagining
    • Sneakers
  • jordan 1 high
    10 Pairs That Prove the Jordan 1 High Still Reigns Supreme
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme Said Nike's AF1 Ain't Baroque, so Why Not Fix It?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Air Jordan 1 Golf Mule slip-on shoe
    Who Cares Who These Jordan 1 Mules Are For — They're Amazing
    • Sneakers
  • Kendrick Lamar wears Chanel at the Chanel SS24 couture runway show
    Chanel's SS24 Couture Show Was Basically a Kendrick Lamar Show
    • Style
  • comme des garcons hoka tc 1.0
    COMME des GARÇONS' HOKA Sneaker Collab Is Extra Normal
    • Sneakers
  • Instagram's Explore Page showing celebrity photos from 2014, 2016, and 2017
    Why Are Tumblr-Era Celebrity Selfies All Over My Instagram Explore Page?
    • Culture
  • fake supreme
    How to Spot Fake Supreme in 2024
    • Style
  • prada fw24 mens
    The Age of Functional Maximalism
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023