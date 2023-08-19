Hi, Barbie Dunk! Hi, Barbie Dunk!

Barbie may be finally out in theaters, but the craze for all things pink and Barbie-related doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon.

Behold, the Nike Barbie Dunk! Now, it's unknown if this is an official team-up with Mattel or Greta Gerwig's film (the movie already has 30-something other collabs, so what's another?). At the same time, there's no denying that these pink, sparkly Dunks advance this year's Barbie fever.

Everyone say, "Hi, Barbie Dunk!"

Early in-hand looks at Nike's Barbie Dunks reveal crisp pink leather and light lavender suede for the upper, topped with a black glittery Swoosh and a massive iced-out Nike "N" as a lace charm.

A similar sparkly vibe hits on the heel, finished with Nike branding in bright red, while the translucent outsole glistens with celestial confetti.

Like the recent SB Forces and Air Max Scorpions, the Nike Barbie Dunk boasts Barbie star motifs throughout, showcased as a delicate airbrush design on the upper and Nike branding on the tongue.

From the looks, the Nike Barbie Dunks are complete with vintage touches, evident with a slightly-aged sole and elderly cream lace options. The doll turns 64 this year. Just saying.

But we're not complaining. A little bit of old, a little bit of new, and a whole lot of Barbie make these pairs true beauties...and a strong contender for Dunk of the Year.

Nike is sitting on a couple of Barbie-worthy shoes up as we speak, now including these anticipated Dunks — all of which have yet to receive proper releases.

As we said, the Barbie movie is already here. But judging by reactions to the early looks at the Barbie Dunks, folks aren't too worried about the timing of the Dunks' release — they just want their Barbie Dunks, and they want them now.