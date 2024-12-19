Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Dusted in Denim, Nike's Dunk Is a Textural Treat

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
Nike wants you to wear your jeans on your feet. 

The footwear giant’s new “Denim/Dusted Clay” Dunk features an upper constructed from swaths of multi-colored denim in shades of peach and cream. A purple swoosh, chocolatey outsole, and matching brown laces livens up the otherwise earth-toned shoe. 

This texturally complex sneaker adds some diversity to the leather-heavy world of Nike Dunks. When you’re working with a sneaker that’s been done in just about every colorway you can think of, sometimes the only way to spice things up is through texture.

Nike
Textural shakeups are especially important within the Nike Dunk universe, given that the sneaker is perpetually on the brink of being played out within the sneaker community.

See, the Nike Dunk is essentially the Samba of the Nike kingdom: an exceptionally well-liked sneaker whose popularity became its downfall among sneakerheads who are too cool to wear a shoe everyone else has.

So, the more the Nike Dunk can stand out, denim upgrades and otherwise, the better. 

Tayler Adigun
WriterTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
