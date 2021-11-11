These Nike Dunk Highs Are a Museum-Worthy "Moon Fossil"

Brand: Nike

Model: Dunk High "Moon Fossil"

Release Date: November 5 (Japan), wider release TBC

Price: $110

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: It's proving difficult to decipher which sneaker brand has had the strongest year so far, with everyone (literally) putting their best foot forward.

New Balance has dominated the collaborative sphere, Reebok has gone heavy on cross-cultural design, and Nike has showered us in Dunks. One thing we can be sure of, at least, is that Dunks have shown up all year long and we can't get enough of it.

Though many certainly can, and will, argue that the Dunk Low has been played out – Virgil's latest Off-White™ collaboration is responsible for 50 colorways alone – the Dunk High has only just begun to receive its time in the spotlight.

That's not to say the silhouette is underperforming by any means. The recent Gundam x Nike SB iteration of the sneaker has single-handily reinvigorated its love – unfortunately, it's been overlooked. Recent additions to the Dunk High family have served as the perfect fall alternative to the low-top counterpart with darker-hued leather. The version, dubbed "Moon Fossil," demonstrates this with ease.

Unlike most recent colorways, there is no white leather underlay here as it has been switched out for black. For the overlays, a clay-like brown has been chosen.

Dunk fans in Japan have already had the opportunity to get a hold of this pair via atmos Tokyo, but it's yet to receive an official release date in the US and EU.

We're keen to see these drop, and as such, will update you accordingly.

