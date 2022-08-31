Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Winning Lottery Tickets Look a Lot Like Dunk Lows

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 4

Brand: Nike

Model: Dunk Low SE "Lottery" – "Grey Fog" and "Malachite Green"

Release Date: August 31

Price: $120

Buy: Nike.com

Editor's Notes: Feeling lucky? Well, Nike certainly is. I don't know about you, but its winning lottery tickets look an awful lot like a two-piece set of Dunk Low SEs. Now, if it was up to me, I'd probably prefer a couple of lucky dips on the Lotto or Euro Millions (those are our main draws in the English National Lottery, by the way), but a wavy pair of kicks will suffice.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Despite the "Lottery" title that's been thrust upon this new collection from the Swoosh (which puts all its focus on the Swoosh, mind), the pack's theme is far more in line with scratchcards.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

I'm all for throwing a few quid at a scratchy or two, I reckon a few more, and I might have a £100,000 winner on my hands. One thing I do know for sure, however, is that every pair of these new Dunks is a winner.

Framed on everyone's go-to kick, the standard color-blocking scheme of the Dunk is maintained, making way for a hidden detail that adds a lovely bit of flair to each pair.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

If you take an eyeball at the laces on both pairs – "Malachite Green" and "Grey Fog" – you'll notice a little charm hanging freely. Shaped like a coin because...well, it is one, this nifty piece of metal has a function – to scratch away at the black Swooshes that sit on each pair.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Beneath, you'll find lottery-inspired graphics in a contrasting color, allowing you to turn a pretty standard pair of Dunks into a statement maker. I must warn you, though, winning numbers aren't included.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
Dries van NotenHeger T-Shirt Yellow
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
KeenZerraport II Magnet/Magnet
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPFlint Pant Hamilton Brown Rinsed
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • You Can Wear LEGO x Nike Dunks. Or Build Them, Your Call
  • The Literal "Panda" Nike Dunks
  • Behold, GORE-TEX Nike Dunks
  • Nike’s Deliciously Woven Dunk Looks Unbe-Weave-Ably Good
  • Nike's Got a New Delectable Mocha-Flavored Dunk
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now