Nike's Winning Lottery Tickets Look a Lot Like Dunk Lows

Brand: Nike

Model: Dunk Low SE "Lottery" – "Grey Fog" and "Malachite Green"

Release Date: August 31

Price: $120

Buy: Nike.com

Editor's Notes: Feeling lucky? Well, Nike certainly is. I don't know about you, but its winning lottery tickets look an awful lot like a two-piece set of Dunk Low SEs. Now, if it was up to me, I'd probably prefer a couple of lucky dips on the Lotto or Euro Millions (those are our main draws in the English National Lottery, by the way), but a wavy pair of kicks will suffice.

Despite the "Lottery" title that's been thrust upon this new collection from the Swoosh (which puts all its focus on the Swoosh, mind), the pack's theme is far more in line with scratchcards.

I'm all for throwing a few quid at a scratchy or two, I reckon a few more, and I might have a £100,000 winner on my hands. One thing I do know for sure, however, is that every pair of these new Dunks is a winner.

Framed on everyone's go-to kick, the standard color-blocking scheme of the Dunk is maintained, making way for a hidden detail that adds a lovely bit of flair to each pair.

If you take an eyeball at the laces on both pairs – "Malachite Green" and "Grey Fog" – you'll notice a little charm hanging freely. Shaped like a coin because...well, it is one, this nifty piece of metal has a function – to scratch away at the black Swooshes that sit on each pair.

Beneath, you'll find lottery-inspired graphics in a contrasting color, allowing you to turn a pretty standard pair of Dunks into a statement maker. I must warn you, though, winning numbers aren't included.

