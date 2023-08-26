Nike's Dunk Mid Joins the Halloween Group Chat

As the fall season draws closer, folks are already voicing how they're ready for spooky season, a.k.a. the month of October. And from the looks of Nike's Halloween lineup, the sportswear label is prepared for the scary festivities, too.

First, there was the Sweet Tooth Dunks. Then, there was the Halloween Air Forces 1. And now? Meet the Halloween-worthy Nike Dunk Mid.

For the latest Nike Halloween shoe, the Swoosh essentially took the same concept from the recently-revealed Halloween Forces and applied to the mid-top Dunk.

The newest Dunk Mid seriously sees the same shiny black reptilian texture placed onn to the upper while the spooky neon sole settles out below.

While the Dunk Mid doesn't come with the devilish pumpkin head as a lace charm, the evil-carved jack-o-lantern still appears on the ghostly insole.

Like the Forces, the Dunk Mids are expected to land sometime in October at Nike (perfect timing). Hopefully, it will be released early enough for folks to get their 'fits together for the annual holiday.

With a snake-like AF1 and Dunk Mid in the works, Nike's building quite the Halloween collection. Might as well go three-for-three and add another silhouette to the mix. We suggest a model from the Air Max series — just throwing that out there.