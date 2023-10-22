Sign up to never miss a drop
Sean Wotherspoon & Melting Sadness' Superstars Are on Bunny Business

Sean Wotherspoon and adidas are back, this time having added a third mind to the mix: artist Zhang Quan. Under their respective labels (Wotherspoon's Round Two and Quan's Melting Sadness), the designers joined forces for an adidas Superstar collaboration perfect for wabbit season.

Let's cut to the chase (or hops, in this case): Wotherspoon and Quan's Superstars come with knit bunny ears, which appear to be attached to the tongue and perk up through the laces.

The team-up expands on Melting Sadness' recurring rabbit theme (Bunny Superstars included) with fresh albeit tasteful materials and Sean Wotherspoon's eye-catching palette (as showcased in his hemp-y Gazelles and unraveled Superstars).

See, the Round Two x Melting Sadness x adidas Superstars comes with multicolor knit uppers, which come pre-dirtied from the looks it. The latest sneaker's sole also boasts deliberate scuffing, like Melting Sadness' previous adidas shoe.

On the Superstar's heels, Round Two and Melting Sadness' branding joins more rabbit details like a 3D bunny tail and embroidered mouth graphic.

Last but certainly not least, the Superstar's laces are decked out in patches, echoing the spirit of both labels and making for a playful finish to the statement shoe.

So, when's Wotherspoon and Quan's adidas collab dropping? The Round Two x Melting Sadness x adidas Superstars are expected to drop at ComplexCon in November, apparently.

Of course, we're already praying for a wider release down the road. These Superstars are just too hopping good for fans everywhere not to enjoy. 

