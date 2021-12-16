Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The North Face Is Cool But Supreme's Gundam Collab Is Even Better

Written by Jake Silbert

Brand: Supreme x Gundam, The North Face

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Release date: December 16

Buy: Supreme's website and stores

Editor's Notes: Depending on your perspective, Supreme's Fall/Winter 2021 collection has either delivered a series of bangers or is pretty boring. If you say the latter, though, I'd argue that you just aren't paying attention.

Check out its latest FW21 drop, which includes a trio of heavy-hitting exclusives: new The North Face gear, a Magis drawer, and a special Gundam mecha toy.

Though it's far from the most exciting piece in this week's drop, the Magis is a pretty natty demonstration of Supreme's superior interior design sense.

Unlike the usual Bogo-branded toys and tchotchkes that you see decorating hypebeast homes, this 360-degree swivel storage is very much like Summer 2020's Vitra Panton chair in that it's a real-deal bit of furniture, Supreme logo or not.

The TNF stuff, eh, it's alright. Hey, I love me some North Face but this bleached denim stuff is probably some of Supreme's weaker TNF output.

You usually can't go wrong with a Sup x TNF fleece or Nuptse but, this season, the goods are a little lacking.

Can't win 'em all!

No, the big winner is the collaborative Gundam figure.

Offered as a Gunpla ("Gundam plastic model") kit, Mobile Suit Gundam's RX-78-2 has been utterly transformed with its tonal red paint job and Supreme-branded shield. Some assembly required, though.

It comes with some stickers, too, though I have a feeling that most folks who buy this model set aren't gonna take it outta the box.

We're one Gundam collab away from the mecha franchise basically taking over all of streetwear, given the immense popularity of its collaborative Nike Dunks, though the UNDERCOVER x Evangelion collab may take the cake as the year's best mecha franchise tie-in.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
