'Target Black' Isn't Happening — And Neither Is That Balenciaga Collab

Satire or reality? A viral TikTok by creator Dan Bravo claims that Target is opening a "premium concept store," Target Black, that will stock "exclusive product lines" with Balenciaga and Supreme.

"I'm working on a commercial for them right now, so I can't show you what's inside," says Bravo, a self-described real estate investor. He adds that the store will feature an organic and locally sourced food section, as well as a Starbucks Reserve Roastery on premises.

While Bravo's video appears to show an under-construction storefront featuring a black Target sign, the facade is actually Target's corporate office, located on Manhattan's west side.

"The content of the video is not true," the company told Highsnobiety via e-mail. Neither Balenciaga nor Supreme responded to request for comment, though Bravo did post a follow-up copping to the ruse.

Some suspected that the video was a joke, but the majority of viewers took it at face value, fueling discussion on Twitter and other social media platforms — and proving that the concept isn't so far-fetched. Some TikTok-ers even created response videos explaining why the prospect of a "Target Black" doesn't sit well with them.

While a premium Target off-shoot might not be a totally unrealistic notion, Bravo's claim that Balenciaga — a notoriously enigmatic brand — would partner with a retailer as ubiquitous as Target seemed more dubious. Previously, the house has only ever alluded to accessibility via YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga and collaborations with Crocs (priced upwards of $500, mind you).

Of course, all this talk is moot! At the end of the day, Target Black is not real, a fact that will disappoint some and relieve others.