thisisneverthat Ages Converse Like a Fine Wine

Brand: thisneverthat x Converse

Model: One Star & Chuck 70 "Lemon Drop"

Release Date: November 4

Price: TBC

Buy: Online via Converse

Editor's Notes: Vintage-inspired sneakers are scoring some serious wins in 2021, and as big advocates for making sure your sneakers get all of the on-foot love they deserve, we couldn't be happier.

Everyone is getting in on the action – New Balance's 2002R Protection Pack opted for the deconstructed, worn to death style of vintage, while Nike's upcoming "Aged Navy" Dunk Lows took a subtler approach to mark the incoming wave of yellowing soles.

Converse's turn for some pre-loved feels has arrived courtesy of the Seoul-based brand, thisisneverthat. An aesthetically aptly named "New Vintage," the collection plates up the One Star and Chuck 70 in a desirable palette of off-white and navy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Both styles have been built using a hairy, worn-out-looking suede inspired by the golden years of '90s sportswear. For the Chuck 70, the off-white coloring of the upper is contrasted with yellow-stained soles and a matching toebox, giving them the allure of your parent's favorite pair of back-of-the-loft sneakers.

For the One Star, the uppers take on the appearance of a pair of black shoes that have been run through the washing machine a few too many times or taken a fair few beatings playing football.

Both silhouettes are finished with printed text and numbers on their midsoles, courtesy of thisisneverthat.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.