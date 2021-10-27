thisisneverthat Ages Converse Like a Fine Wine
Brand: thisneverthat x Converse
Model: One Star & Chuck 70 "Lemon Drop"
Release Date: November 4
Price: TBC
Buy: Online via Converse
Editor's Notes: Vintage-inspired sneakers are scoring some serious wins in 2021, and as big advocates for making sure your sneakers get all of the on-foot love they deserve, we couldn't be happier.
Everyone is getting in on the action – New Balance's 2002R Protection Pack opted for the deconstructed, worn to death style of vintage, while Nike's upcoming "Aged Navy" Dunk Lows took a subtler approach to mark the incoming wave of yellowing soles.
Converse's turn for some pre-loved feels has arrived courtesy of the Seoul-based brand, thisisneverthat. An aesthetically aptly named "New Vintage," the collection plates up the One Star and Chuck 70 in a desirable palette of off-white and navy.
Both styles have been built using a hairy, worn-out-looking suede inspired by the golden years of '90s sportswear. For the Chuck 70, the off-white coloring of the upper is contrasted with yellow-stained soles and a matching toebox, giving them the allure of your parent's favorite pair of back-of-the-loft sneakers.
For the One Star, the uppers take on the appearance of a pair of black shoes that have been run through the washing machine a few too many times or taken a fair few beatings playing football.
Both silhouettes are finished with printed text and numbers on their midsoles, courtesy of thisisneverthat.
