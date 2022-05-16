Travis Scott's Postponed Nike Collab Is Dropping This Month

Brand: Travis Scott x Nike

Editor's Notes: Travis Scott's latest Nike collaboration, indefinitely postponed following the Astroworld tragedy, is back on the table. The sneaker giant will reportedly release the rapper's once-shelved Air Max 1 and Air Trainer 1 on May 27.

Dropping in "Baroque Brown" and "Saturn Gold," the Air Max 1 features backwards Swooshes, putting a topsy-turvy twist on the storied Tinker Hatfield design. In "Coriander" and "Grey Haze," the Air Trainer 1 is outfitted with Cactus Jack-branded straps and zippers at the heel.

The release of both shoes follows Scott's slow yet steady return to the spotlight, a comeback that has further divided his fans and critics. Controversial or not, Scott appears to be priming the public for the release of his next album, Utopia.

Weeks after erecting billboards for Utopia along the highway to Coachella, he signed on to headline Primavera Sound, a music festival kicking off in São Paulo, Brazil in November 6. On May 15, he made his first major public appearance since Astroworld at the Billboard Music Awards, where he performed "Mafia" and "Lost Forever."

Nike is ready for Scott to reclaim his reputation, but his other collaborators have yet to follow suit. The rapper's capsule collection for Dior and Cacti hard seltzer are still shelved — for now, at least.

