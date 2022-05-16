Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Travis Scott's Postponed Nike Collab Is Dropping This Month

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 2

Brand: Travis Scott x Nike

Model: Nike Air Max 1, Nike Air Trainer 1

Release Date: May 27

Buy: Online at the Nike SNKRS app

Editor's Notes: Travis Scott's latest Nike collaboration, indefinitely postponed following the Astroworld tragedy, is back on the table. The sneaker giant will reportedly release the rapper's once-shelved Air Max 1 and Air Trainer 1 on May 27.

Dropping in "Baroque Brown" and "Saturn Gold," the Air Max 1 features backwards Swooshes, putting a topsy-turvy twist on the storied Tinker Hatfield design. In "Coriander" and "Grey Haze," the Air Trainer 1 is outfitted with Cactus Jack-branded straps and zippers at the heel.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The release of both shoes follows Scott's slow yet steady return to the spotlight, a comeback that has further divided his fans and critics. Controversial or not, Scott appears to be priming the public for the release of his next album, Utopia.

Weeks after erecting billboards for Utopia along the highway to Coachella, he signed on to headline Primavera Sound, a music festival kicking off in São Paulo, Brazil in November 6. On May 15, he made his first major public appearance since Astroworld at the Billboard Music Awards, where he performed "Mafia" and "Lost Forever."

Nike is ready for Scott to reclaim his reputation, but his other collaborators have yet to follow suit. The rapper's capsule collection for Dior and Cacti hard seltzer are still shelved — for now, at least.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite sneakers

Sold out
LoewePaula's Ibiza Flow Runner White
$615.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Y-3Runner 4D Halo Black
$420.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Maison Margiela x ReebokClassic Leather Tabi Low Bianchetto
$510.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Levi’s Denim Nike Air Maxes Are as Stylish as They Are Crisp
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • For Its Next Nike Sneaker, Supreme Goes Max Air & Full Leather
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • From ASICS to New Balance, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now