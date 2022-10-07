UNDERCOVER Hugs the Heels of the Air Force 1

Brand: UNDERCOVER x Nike

Model: Air Force 1 Low

Release Date: October 8

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at UNDERCOVER

Editor's Notes: Nike's collaborative alumnus is certainly stacked. Between local retailers across the States, one-off collaborators, and frequent faces, few are quite as trusted as UNDERCOVER.

UNDERCOVER's sheer quantity of Nike collaborations across a multitude of silhouettes is second only to Comme des Garçons, which is an impressive feat in and of itself. Due to the long history shared between the pair, there's quite literally something for everyone, ranging from subtle retouches to detail-heavy front-to-back refits.

As a refresher, the shared archive of UNDERCOVER and Nike boasts Daybreak, React Element 87, Overbreak SP, Dunk High Chaos, LDWaffle, and Air Max 720, to name a few.

Clearly, the masterminds behind the brand have a broad taste of Nike's extensive selection, and once they get their hands on them, they're more than willing to take bold risks – keeping rotations fun and fresh.

Next in line is the humble Air Force 1 Low. A sneaker once renowned for its accessible pricing and in-out seasonal wear has now become one of the most searched sneakers on the secondary market – how did we fall so far!?

Fortunately, UNDERCOVER's remix will likely appeal to more of a niche amongst the Swoosh community, making it (ironically) easier to cop. This detail-heavy three-piece rendition adds structure to the heel, creating a clasp-like hold, while the uppers come fitted with seasonally-appropriate GORE-TEX protection.

Three colorways are on offer – "Triple White," black, and a mix of grey, black, purple, and yellow.

