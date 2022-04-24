Converse Skateboarding Just Got Unionified (Again!)

Brand: Union x Converse Skateboarding

Model: Breakstar Ox

Release Date: April 24 (in-store) & April 30 (online)

Price: TBC

Buy: Union's Tokyo in-store and online

Editor's Notes: Yassification? Forget about it – we're getting Unionified now. The Nike family tree just cannot get enough of Union LA and after such an impressive selection of silhouettes, who can really blame them?

The Swoosh doesn't trust just anyone to get hands-on with its bestsellers; you need to bring something special to the table to be afforded time with the Air Jordan 1, 2, and 4, not to mention a trio of Dunk Lows.

If we face facts, a Union collaboration is a hyped sneaker. It's that simple. Even the lesser know, lesser-appreciated silhouettes like the AJ2 are going to attract serious attention, and honestly, I understand it.

Rising the ranks to become one of the Swoosh's most trusted collaborators has happened pretty fast and hasn't been restricted to Nike and Jordan sneakers; Converse Skateboarding has had its time in the spotlight, too.

It is, once again, the turn of Con's skateboarding line to get remixed by Union. Arriving as a sequel to their 2020 collab, 2022's iteration once again focuses on the skate-tuned Breakstar Ox.

This time around, black and orange are switched out for blue, while the DIY-like branding details of the original drop are maintained.

It's worth noting that the original two-piece pack was exclusive to Japan, and if the pair is going to follow the same blueprint for the third sneaker, you'd best start packing your bags or hitting up your proxies now.

