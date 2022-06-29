Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

These Crocheted Vans Are Elderly, in a Good Way

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
vans-authentic-granny-check-crochet-sneakers (1)
Vans
1 / 3

Vans can keep iterating its classic sneakers for all eternity and it'll never get old. There will never not be demand for basic skate shoes, after all, though Vans knows how to zhoosh up its signature silhouettes with enough pizazz to keep things interesting.

Take the Vans Authentic 44 DX OG "Granny Check" collection, for instance. Here you have three pairs of Vans Authentic sneakers, realized in basic colorways and fabrications but rendered wholly anew by elegantly embroidered panels of elderly pattern.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Dropping on Vans' website and stores in July, the "Granny Check" Vans look like they've been crocheted with love, as each sneaker sports a stitched swirl, square, or flower that could've been swiped from granny's handstitched heirloom quilt.

Revolutionary? Hardly, but who cares? Vans knows its shoes are essential with or without the stylistic upgrade but a little flair doesn't hurt.

Heck, in the case of Vans x Sailor Moon, the stuff all practically sells itself.

Given that contemporary skate-inspired shoes are usually either super chunky or cut for actual boarding, the lifestyle space needs these kinds of low-profile Vans and if they come with a nifty design, so much the better.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Vans' recent collaborations with *deep beath* Blends, Brain Dead, Joe Freshgoods, Anderson .Paak, and NOAH keep the VF Corp-owned skate company well-stocked with cultural clout as well (just don't ask about MSCHF).

Crocheted clothing isn't a new trend, either, having been explored by luxury labels, footwear designers, and plenty of independent artists over the past few years, but seeing a form of it atop some old-school shoes makes it feel fresh again. What's old is gold and all that (especially granny herself, of course).

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Bar Basso x HighsnobietyRecipe T-Shirt White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Pantalon Peche Navy
$465.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenLeather Criss-Cross Sandals Black
$475.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Martinis, Mirage & the Curren: Inside Vans and Curren Caples’ Wild Desert Launch
  • This Luxe Beige Vans Skate Shoe Has Fear of God Vibes
  • This Is (Almost Literally) the Chanel Bag of Vans Sneakers
  • The Only Way to Improve Vans' Skate Shoes: Add a Crushable Heel
  • Forget Sneakers: Vans' Suede Moccasin Is a Classy Skate Shoe-Boot
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now