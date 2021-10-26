Levi’s x VERDY Is the Best of Both Worlds

Brand: VERDY x Levi's

Release Date: October 26 & 28

Price: TBC

Buy: Levi's App

Editor's Notes: VERDY has been a staple in the streetwear industry for years, starting off as a graphic designer then launching his own brands: Girls Don't Cry and Wasted Youth.

It goes without saying that VERDY has made a huge impact on the industry, playing a big role in bringing Japanese influences into the streetwear scene through collaborations and partnerships. Now, the designer is teaming up with denim giant Levi's for a new collaboration merging his two worlds.

With two collaborations set to release, VERDY has created a capsule for each of his labels, with the Wasted Youth drop set to release first. Taking on a utilitarian worker's jacket, the partnership sees a relaxed fit with a tulip graphic across the back, as well as co-branded logo design. The jacket will be available starting October 26, and will retail at $180.

The Girls Don't Cry collab features three unisex pieces, including a pair of cord overalls in a bright red, a trucker jacket, and a signature Levi's 701 jean. All pieces feature a custom Girls Don't Cry embroidery, as well as the recognizable Levi's tag. retailing between $180 and $260, the pieces will be available in the U.S. exclusively through the Levi's app.