Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Fashion Is Upside-Gown Thanks to Viktor & Rolf

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Too often, people forget what haute couture really is.

Couture isn’t designed to be worn on the daily, nor is it suitable for many occasions, it’s instead a more detailed and considered approach to the world of fashion that not only elevates the unattainable, but blurs the lines between reality and fiction.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Simply put (by Haider Ackermann in a recent interview with Highsnobiety): it makes people dream.

On January 25, 2023, the lines were certainly blurred during Viktor & Rolf’s Paris Haute Couture Week presentation when it turned fashion upside-down. Literally.

The avant-garde fashion label — which is renowned for its tongue-in-cheek approach to fashion — demonstrated a myriad of ways a ball gown can be worn, presenting various styles worn upside-down, to-the-side, and, well, normally (if there is such a thing in couture).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Watched on by a mustache-wearing Doja Cat (fresh from her red-studded look at Schiaparelli earlier in the week), Viktor & Rolf’s lesson in diagonal dressing has since garnered a myriad of online attention, and rightly so.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Couture needs to be viewed more as art, and less as fashion. Because, as you can imagine, rocking up to meet the in-laws with an upside-down dress might not be the most functional, but it would certainly be iconic. Slay, sister.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Marni x Carhartt WIPReversible Shearling Jacket Brown
$3,345.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGEL-TRABUCO TERRA SPS Black
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HO HO COCOMit Allem Cap Grey
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Fashion's Finest Works Are Coming From... a Van Gogh Museum?
  • Nike's Craziest Air Maxes Gone Fashion
  • In "Wolf Grey," Nike's Outdoor-ish Trainer Unleashes the Ice-Cold Beast
  • Charles Leclerc: Ferrari Racing Driver, Ferrari Fashion Designer
  • Zac Posen Takes American Fashion Into the Future with GapStudio
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now