YEEZY x Jordan? Keep Dreaming

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

Apparently, Ye's New Year's resolution was to get as much attention as possible, 'cuz he's been everywhere during the first month of January, from his new flame to uniting GAP and Balenciaga.

There's even a Kanye documentary coming soon.

So, what's another buzzy headline?

The week of January 17, Ye hooked up with DJ Khaled, of all people, as he apparently continued work on DONDA 2.

Ye, Khaled, and their team hit the studio, Facetimed longtime Ye producer Mike Dean, and seemingly shot a music video of sorts.

From afar, Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, saw something more than music, posting on Instagram that he wants "make THAT convo happen" — that is, that he wants to bring Ye, Khaled, and his father together to talk YEEZY x Jordan Brand (DJ Khaled is a Jordan loyalist).

Ye, who's been bizarrely active on Instagram this year, quickly posted some third-party coverage.

This isn't really anything new for Ye, who's been extremely open about his desire to initiate an adidas x Nike collab. Plus, despite working with adidas on YEEZY, Ye's worn a ton of Nikes.

Immediately, Ye's devotees took to Jordan Brand's January 22 Instagram post to spread their idol's message.

Marcus Jordan is still the subject of much sneakerhead scrutiny, however, given his rumored predilection for backdooring.

And, despite that moment where adidas and Nike did kinda come together in the summer of 2020, the odds of them actually partnering on a drop is pretty unlikely.

But this is Ye we're talking about, after all.

If Ye wanted to drop adidas to work with Jordan — or even keep working with adidas as he returns to his old flame — who's to say he wouldn't? Ye's pal Wex is gone and no one tells him what he can or can't do (for better or worse or much worse).

Still, there's a looooooong way to go before YEEZY x Jordan ever becomes a reality, if ever. Ye's got a good thing going with adidas, anyways, and this would definitely not be the first time that Ye stirred the pot for attention rather than to make something actually happen.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
