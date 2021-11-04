Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
YEEZY's NSLTD BT Is The Ugly Shoe to End All Ugly Shoes

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Brand: YEEZY

Model: NSLTD BT "Khaki"

Release Date: November 5

Buy: adidas Confirmed and YEEZY SUPPLY

Price: $340

Editor's Notes: Kanye West is once again dividing the internet, this time with his upcoming YEEZY release.

Arriving just ahead of the weekend, the NSLTD BT (short for "Insulated Boot") is a gargantuan shoe that gives off major Moon Boot vibes.

First introduced at YEEZY's Season 8 runway show, the mid-calf boot appears to be constructed of a quilted, puffer-like upper finished with a chunky, molded midsole.

Most notable is the shoe's silhouette. Standing in sharp contrast to the streamlined appearance of Ye's past YEEZY boots, the NSLTD BT is bulky, shrouding the leg in a sleeping bag-like sheath of fabric.

On Twitter, netizens are comparing the boot's unwieldy look to elephant feet, oven mitts, and Jumba Jookiba of Lilo & Stitch.

On Instagram, comments are largely negative. "I gotta see this on somebody cause right now it’s not giving what it needs to give," one user commented on an image of the style.

At first glance, the boot is undeniably weird-looking. But given fashion's recent obsession with ugly shoes (ahem, Crocs), it's likely to find some measure of success.

In fact, the Moon Boot, a close cousin of the NSLTD BT, is experiencing something of a renaissance right now. Similarly chunky, the snow-ready shoe has been revamped by several fashion imprints including Chloé, Moncler 8 Palm Angels, Swarovski, and GCDS, all in 2021 alone.

In time, the NSLTD BT will find its stride — and give elephant feet the flowers they deserve.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

