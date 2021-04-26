You Can Still Bag These adidas YEEZY Slides Here

Brand: adidas

Model: YEEZY Slide

Release Date: Available now

Price: $55 (adult), $45 (kids), $35 (infant)

Editor’s Notes: Three new colorways — “Core,” “Resin” and “Pure” — are applied to the coveted Kanye West and adidas YEEZY Slides and dropped at retailers on April 26.

The adidas YEEZY Slides, which are made from an injected EVA foam, were initially launched in December 2019. They have been released in several different colorways since then, most keeping with the familiar earthy tones we have come to associate with Kanye West’s YEEZY brand.

The Pure, Core, and Resin colorways sold out quickly upon release but if you're still looking for a pair you can pick them up at resale marketplaces like Stadium Goods and StockX.

