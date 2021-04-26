Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
You Can Still Bag These adidas YEEZY Slides Here

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects
adidas
Brand: adidas

Model: YEEZY Slide

Release Date: Available now

Price: $55 (adult), $45 (kids), $35 (infant)

Buy: AFEWadidas, YEEZY SUPPLY, SSENSE, and at resale beow.

YEEZY
Slide Resin
$270
YEEZY
Slide Core
$116
YEEZY
Slide Pure
$250

Editor’s Notes: Three new colorways — “Core,” “Resin” and “Pure” — are applied to the coveted Kanye West and adidas YEEZY Slides and dropped at retailers on April 26.

The adidas YEEZY Slides, which are made from an injected EVA foam, were initially launched in December 2019. They have been released in several different colorways since then, most keeping with the familiar earthy tones we have come to associate with Kanye West’s YEEZY brand.

The Pure, Core, and Resin colorways sold out quickly upon release but if you're still looking for a pair you can pick them up at resale marketplaces like Stadium Goods and StockX.

For a bigger scoop of adidas, check the video below.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, and sign up to our newsletter for the latest sneaker news sent straight to your inbox.

