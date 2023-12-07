Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

This Is Not a Drill: Ben Affleck Cracked a Smile!

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

The Internet knows two things to be true about Ben Affleck: He usually looks sad, and he loves his Dunkin’ Donuts. On a recent outing in Los Angeles, the actor made another show of his appreciation for cheap coffee and donuts — and in the process, cracked a rare smile.

The secret to Affleck's uncharacteristically cheery mood is in his outfit. Take a look at his feet: He's wearing a pair of colorful Nikes. And not just any old pair of Air Force 1s or Dunk Lows — upon closer inspection, the shoes giving Affleck a little lift (both literally and figuratively) appear to be the custom Air Jordans that Dunkin’ Donuts commissioned as an unofficial collaboration to help promote Air, a film about Nike's work with Michael Jordan. Affleck — who, by the way, is a known sneakerhead — directed and starred in the flick.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Affleck chose to tie the pastel and coffee-colored kicks, complete with sprinkle detailing, with multi-colored laces, adding more unexpected extra cheer to his otherwise lowkey 'fit. Evidently, it's the little things that turn Affleck’s frown upside down. All it takes for a guy who consistently looks miserable, whether he's at the Grammys or taking a thirst trap for his ultra-famous wife, is a reminder that American runs on Dunkin'.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
ACS Pro
Salomon
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Inforced Nylon Cargo T
Highsnobiety HS05
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
OG Detroit Jacket
Carhartt WIP
$200
We Recommend
  • 1017 ALYX 9SM nike air force 1 low
    1017 ALYX 9SM's New Nike AF1 Lows Are a "Work in Progress"
    • Sneakers
  • nike sale
    Take 40% off Apparel & Sneakers in the Nike Sale
    • Style
  • nike x AMBUSH
    Nike x AMBUSH's Air Adjust Force Is Half Price Here
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme Said Nike's AF1 Ain't Baroque, so Why Not Fix It?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Ben Affleck smiling while wearing Dunkin Donuts Nikes
    This Is Not a Drill: Ben Affleck Cracked a Smile!
    • Style
  • 1017 ALYX 9SM & Givenchy designer Matthew Williams wears a ripped white T-shirt
    Why We'll Miss Matthew Williams' Givenchy
    • Style
  • AXE x Market Scented Stealie Hoodie
    EXCLUSIVE: This Hoodie Smells Like Your Middle School Crush
    • Beauty
  • Two models and a dog wear Tyler, the Creator's beige le FLEUR* puffer jackets
    Tyler, the Creator's Luxury Label Is Now a Full-Fledged Clothing Brand
    • Style
  • Lil Nas X wears his Crocs clog collab
    Lil Nas X Created the Cushiest Crocs of All Time
    • Sneakers
  • Hot Wheels x Daniel Arsham
    Mattel Creations Speeds Into Lap 2 of the Hot Wheels x Daniel Arsham Collab
    • Art & Design
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023