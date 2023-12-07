This Is Not a Drill: Ben Affleck Cracked a Smile!

The Internet knows two things to be true about Ben Affleck: He usually looks sad, and he loves his Dunkin’ Donuts. On a recent outing in Los Angeles, the actor made another show of his appreciation for cheap coffee and donuts — and in the process, cracked a rare smile.

The secret to Affleck's uncharacteristically cheery mood is in his outfit. Take a look at his feet: He's wearing a pair of colorful Nikes. And not just any old pair of Air Force 1s or Dunk Lows — upon closer inspection, the shoes giving Affleck a little lift (both literally and figuratively) appear to be the custom Air Jordans that Dunkin’ Donuts commissioned as an unofficial collaboration to help promote Air, a film about Nike's work with Michael Jordan. Affleck — who, by the way, is a known sneakerhead — directed and starred in the flick.

Affleck chose to tie the pastel and coffee-colored kicks, complete with sprinkle detailing, with multi-colored laces, adding more unexpected extra cheer to his otherwise lowkey 'fit. Evidently, it's the little things that turn Affleck’s frown upside down. All it takes for a guy who consistently looks miserable, whether he's at the Grammys or taking a thirst trap for his ultra-famous wife, is a reminder that American runs on Dunkin'.